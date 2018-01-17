Palestinian teen ordered held until end of Israeli military trial

January 17th, 2018 Middle East, World 16 comments

Palestinian teen ordered held until end of Israeli military trial

Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi enters a military courtroom escorted by Israeli security personnel at Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah

A 16-year-old Palestinian girl, hailed as a hero by Palestinians for hitting and kicking Israeli soldiers outside her home, will remain in detention until the end of her trial for alleged assault, an Israeli military court ruled on Wednesday.

Ahed Tamimi was arrested after she was filmed confronting an Israeli officer and a soldier outside her home in a village in the occupied West Bank on December 15 following what Israel says was a stone-throwing assault on its troops.

A video of the encounter showed Tamimi slapping an officer and punching a soldier next to him in the face. Both men, who were also kicked by the teenager, wore helmets and combat gear and tried to deflect her blows, but remained largely passive.

The soldiers had deployed during a weekly Palestinian protest in the village against Israeli policy on settlements in the West Bank, one of the most heated issues in efforts to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, frozen since 2014.

London-based Amnesty International noted the altercation took place on the same day Tamimi’s 15-year-old cousin was hit in the head by a rubber bullet fired by an Israeli soldier.

Right-wing Israelis have debated whether the troops had appeared weak by opting not to strike back. The Israeli army said they acted professionally by showing restraint.

The case has made Tamimi into a potent symbol for Palestinians, and a commentator in the Israeli left-wing newspaper Haaretz said Israel risked turning her into the “Palestinian Joan of Arc”.

Charges filed on Jan. 1 against Tamimi included aggravated assault, rock-throwing, incitement and participation in “violent riots”. No plea was entered at the hearing.

Tamimi’s lawyer, Gaby Lasky, said the court, convening at Israel’s Ofer prison near thePalestinian city of Ramallah, dismissed arguments that continued detention would violate Tamimi’s rights as a minor and concluded she would pose a danger if released on bail.

“They decided the trial will begin on the thirty-first of January, but although she is only sixteen years old, the court believes that her indictment is enough to keep her in detention until the end of the trial,” the attorney told reporters.

An adult found guilty of assaulting a soldier could be jailed for up to 10 years, but such an outcome would be unlikely for a minor.

Calling for Tamimi’s release, Amnesty said on Monday that nothing Tamimi had done against armed soldiers wearing protective gear “can justify the continuing detention of a 16-year-old girl”.

Tamimi, whose father is a prominent Palestinian activist, made news two years ago when she was pictured biting a soldier who tried to arrest her younger brother.

Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Most countries consider as illegal the Israeli settlements built in the territory which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Israel disputes that its settlements are illegal and says their future should be determined in peace talks with the Palestinians.

Print Friendly
  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Part and parcel of the subjugation, terrorisation, dehumanisation, demonisation, and destruction by the “world’s most moral army” (a misnomer if ever there was one) of the Palestinians, and esp. Palestinian children who are tried in military courts, and tortured and abused.

    Some interesting background info
    * Since 2000, at least 8,000 Palestinian children have been arrested and prosecuted in an Israeli military detention system notorious for the systematic ill-treatment and torture of Palestinian children.(http://mondoweiss.NET/2017/07/children-israeli-conversation/)
    * In its annual report last year, Amnesty International found that Israeli forces and Shin Bet personnel had “tortured and otherwise ill-treated Palestinian detainees, including children, particularly during arrest and interrogation”, with methods including “beating with batons, slapping, throttling, prolonged shackling, stress positions, sleep deprivation and threats”. (http://www.aljazeera.COM/indepth/features/2017/01/coercion-violence-threats-torture-israeli-style-170129092739964.html)
    * A new report released by Israeli human rights groups, HaMoked: Center for the Defence of the Individual and B’Tselem, with support from the European Union, revealed “broad, systemic abuse by Israeli authorities,” against hundreds of Palestinian teens detained in occupied East Jerusalem. http://mondoweiss.NET/2017/10/details-systemic-jerusalem/

    The “world’s most moral army” – yeah, sure.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Nowhere in the article does it say or imply that the Palestinian girl was tortured or abused. It does say however, that this angelic and innocent girl hit and kicked Israeli soldiers and also that those evil and mean child-eating ogre soldiers acted professionally by showing restraint and not hitting back. What exactly is your problem?

      • NuffSaid

        They are soldiers occupying her homeland, why should she do anything other than kick and punch them? How else do people resist an occupying force, invite them to tea? Those soldiers are trained to murder, something that the IDF has has much practice when it comes to Palestinians. Where would Europe have been if it were not for the help of its resistance fighters during Nazi occupation? This girl is doing exactly that. She should be nominated for a noble peace prize.

        • NadavKatz

          The soldiers act as law enforcement officers, based on a treaty between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), until the parties arrive at a Final Status Agreement.

          • NuffSaid

            They are trained murderers. They are soldiers not the Police.

            • athessalonian

              They are not murderers.

            • Plasma Dawn

              All soldiers or just the Israeli soldiers?

            • NadavKatz

              Sir/Madam, I have been a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). I don’t recall having been trained to murder nor do I know of any other soldier of the IDF who has been trained to murder.

              The land that the State of Israel controls is defined by both international law and UN Charter “the national home of the Jewish people”. So, how could the sovereign nation-state of the Jewish people controls the land of others?

              As for breeding, I am not and have never been in the business of breeding, and certainly not people. Have you?

              • Plasma Dawn

                The land that the State of Israel controls is defined by no international law. Quote that specific international law if you can.

        • athessalonian

          You are inciting violence…

        • Plasma Dawn

          If people resist an occupying force violently then the soldiers have a right to defend themselves by whatever means necessary, arrest the attackers, and prosecute them.

      • athessalonian

        I did see the video of this incident today on Ynet News and I must admit the IDF soldiers exhibited commendable patience and self control.

  • NadavKatz

    Good news!

    • Plasma Dawn

      Good news? It is never good news when minors are involved in acts of violence, neither when they are Palestinian and attack Israelis nor when they are Israeli and attack Palestinians or even other Israelis.

    • athessalonian

      Public opinion differs widely in Israel as many are of the opinion that she should not be prosecuted thus avoiding sensationalism from escalating.

    • NuffSaid

      Please explain?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close