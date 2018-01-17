The price we pay for our choices

The Arthur Miller play The Price, which will be presented by Versus Theatre as of Friday in Limassol, focuses on family dynamics and the price we pay for our decisions.

The Price tells the tale of two middle-aged brothers, Victor a policeman who is about to retire and Walter, a successful surgeon with a brilliant career. They meet again after years of not talking to each other in the building where their family lived after their father went bankrupt during the 1929 crisis. They came together because the building is about to be demolished and before it is reduced to rubble, the brothers must take possession of and sell what once belonged to their dead parents.

But the brothers are not alone in the building, they are with Gregory Solomon, an old antique dealer who is trying to get a good price on the furniture for sale, as well as Victor’s wife, who is interested in securing the highest possible price for the possessions. While the process of buying and selling is going on, the two brothers have other issues they must solve. They have an open account between them, one that deals with their falling-out and their relationship as brothers, one which they have already paid for, or will have to pay for at their own price.

Victor sacrificed his studies to become a scientist and became a police officer so he could financially and emotionally look after his father when his mother died shortly after he became bankrupt. He feels as if his brother did not do his part and he was left alone to carry the weight of the family. Walter defends his choices and the way he acted by bringing up things from the past that will shatter Victor’s image of his father, while also admitting that he did feel guilty for leaving his brother alone. Each has their say and they both listen, the question now is whether there is room for forgiveness and some kind of compensation.

The Price

Performance of the play by Arthur Miller. January 19 until February 4. Theatro Ena, Limassol. 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 99-395970