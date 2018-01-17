Saxophones show what they can do

Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos is all about bringing quality entertainment and providing new and upcoming performers a platform to showcase their talents. Quality and freshness will come together on Saturday when the cultural centre will present the Saxophone Quintet ARTE.

The quintet, created in September 2017 by saxophone professor George Krasidis, consists of students and collaborators of the Academy (George Krasidis – soprano/tenor sax, Achilleas Tomasidis – alto/tenor sax, Nicholas Georgiou – alto sax, Simos Tziakouris – tenor sax, Aris Kyriakides – baritone sax).

The Arte Music Academy in Nicosia was the first music institution of tertiary education in Cyprus and the only one specialised and exclusively dedicated to music. It offers a unique musical education, covering the areas of performance, composition, music education and academic study of music.

The faculty consists of eminent musicians and scholars. Martino Tirimo, the distinguished musician, serves as its artistic director.

Under the name From Rag Time to Jazz, the quintet will present an evening of jazz and ragtime music to the Paphos crowd on Saturday.

From Ragtime to Jazz

Live performance by the ARTE Saxophone Quintet. January 20. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420