Animal Party backs Anastasiades

The Animal Party announced Thursday that it would support President Nicos Anastasiades in the upcoming elections.

They claim that during his time in office, Anastasiades was willing to listen and implement some of their proposals on key animal-related issues including the creation of an animal police unit and making the punishment of animal abuses harsher.

“Supporting President Nicos Anastasiades will further enrich our cooperation with the political leadership, to achieve the ultimate goal of animal rights and welfare” the party said in its announcement.

The party highlighted they still had lots to achieve, such as a series of legislative acts on animal rights that need to be either implemented, renewed or freshly adopted.

They concluded that the party will work with any elected government and does not cling on specific individuals or political establishments, putting animal welfare as a top priority on their agenda.