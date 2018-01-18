Birthday girl Kerber sets up mouthwatering Sharapova clash

Former world number one Angelique Kerber celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday with an emphatic 6-4 6-1 win over Donna Vekic at the Australian Open to set up an intriguing third round clash of former champions with Maria Sharapova.

The resurgent German, who broke a 27-tournament title drought with victory at the Sydney International in the leadup, is now riding a seven-match winning streak as she looks to recapture the form that propelled her to the 2016 title at Melbourne Park.

Kerber was uncomfortable in her skin as the top seed during last year’s tournament, when she lost in the fourth round to American CoCo Vandeweghe, but ranked 21st this year, she looms as a dangerous floater in the draw.

In scorching conditions at Margaret Court Arena, she gave 52nd-ranked Vekic the run-around with a series of deft drop-shots and closed out the one-sided match with a confident cross-court smash.

Born in the same year of the Australian Open’s debut at Melbourne Park, Kerber soaked up a birthday serenade from the terraces during her post-match interview on the court.

“It’s just amazing how the time is flying,” said Kerber, who struggled for form through a difficult 2017 season.

“I’m feeling good, it’s good to win today, of course, on my birthday.

“Now I think the work pays off and it’s just the beginning of the year.”

For Sharapova, it was a case of revenge being served hot as she fended off her US Open conqueror Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 7-6(4) under a blazing sun to reach the third round.

The crafty Latvian had knocked Sharapova out of the fourth round at Flushing Meadows last year during the Russian’s return to grand slam action after a 15-month doping ban.

So prior to their Melbourne Park rematch, former champion Sharapova said she was primed and ready for another drawn out dog-fight against the 14th seed.

Centre court was already a sizzling frying pan by the time the players started hitting up in the first morning match at Rod Laver Arena.

So the 35 degree Celsius (95F) heat may have quickly forced a rethink as Sharapova burst out of the blocks in a hail of winners to roar through the first set in 23 minutes.

Although the next set was a “little dicey,” as she wobbled when serving for the match at 5-4, Sharapova was glad to beat a hasty retreat from the broiling conditions.

“It’s a warm day. I did my job in two sets against someone that’s been troubling in the past for me,” she told reporters.

Garbine Muguruza will not forget her first career encounter with Hsieh Su-wei in a hurry.

For a minute shy of two hours the Spanish third seed and many people’s Australian Open favourite blazed away in searing heat trying to solve the puzzle set by the 32-year-old, who previously had managed only two wins against players ranked in the top 20 in 17 years on Tour.

The trouble was that her main weapon, the sledgehammer groundstrokes that took her past Venus Williams to last year’s Wimbledon title, proved futile as she slumped to a 7-6(1) 6-4 defeat to Hsieh.