Macedonia told to resolve Greece dispute to join Nato

January 18th, 2018 Europe, Greece, World 22 comments

File photo: Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias welcomes his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov at the Foreign ministry in Athens

Macedonia’s must resolve a decades-long dispute over its name, implement judicial reform and build good relations with neighbouring countries to join Nato, the Western military alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

The country’s efforts to join Nato and the European Union have been been blocked by Greece, which says the name Macedonia implies a territorial claim over Greece’s own northern region of that name.

Until the row is resolved, Athens has agreed only that the country be referred to internationally as “Fyrom” (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia), the name under which it was admitted to the United Nations in 1993, though the two states last week agreed to hold talks on the matter.

“Nato’s door remains open,” Jens Stoltenberg told journalists on Thursday after meeting Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

He said resolving the name dispute is crucial for Macedonia to join Nato, but urged the country to improve the rule of law, build good relations with neighbouring nations and develop a multiethnic society.

“It’s not easy, but it can be done,” Stoltenberg said.

In 2001 Nato and Western diplomacy pulled Macedonia from the brink of civil war during an ethnic Albanian insurgency and promised it faster integration into the EU and Nato.

Zaev’s government, which took power last May, pledged to work on resolving the name dispute and accelerate the country’s EU and Nato bid.

The EU and Nato see the Western Balkan region as important for issues from controlling immigration to countering security threats.

Nato has noted important progress on transparency, accountability, oversight of the intelligence and security agencies and judicial reform, Stoltenberg told the Macedonian parliament on Thursday.

“That must continue,” he said. “We hope to see similar progress on electoral reform, reform of the media and greater transparency in government finances.”

  • Rob

    Headline: ‘Macedonia told to resolve Greece dispute to join Nato’. Are you serious? Macedonia is a region of Greece and hence already a NATO member.

    • Plasma Dawn

      If there is no country of Macedonia there is no country of Greece. Last time I checked, the official name of what we call Greece was the Hellenic Republic.

      • Rob

        Here you go Plasmataki: Headline: ‘Macedonia told to resolve Greece dispute to join Nato’. Are you serious? Macedonia is a region of the Hellenic Republic and hence already a NATO member.

        • Plasma Dawn

          The contemporary Republic of Macedonia was part of the Kingdom of Macedonia in the fourth century BC under Philip II and his son, Alexander the Great. As such it has its rightful share of the Greek culture, architecture, symbols, historical personalities, and history.

  • Plasma Dawn

    How much more ridiculous and stupid can Greece get? The next thing you know, Mexico or Canada will object to the name United States of America and argue it implies a territorial claim over the entire continent.

    And suppose for a moment that there are greedy and evil people in Macedonia hoping and scheming to annex Greece’s region of Macedonia or parts thereof — do the thickskulled Greek politicians think that changing the name of that country will make one iota of difference? They should have tried changing the name of Germany to Harmony in 1933, it would surely have made a big difference and WWII would never have happened.

    • Louis

      Dumb dumb dumb!!
      Are you trying to beat Dumber?

      • ROC

        Most are hypocrites,

    • ROC

      Why do you call the ” TRNC” when it clearing is not, your like the rest Typical Hypocrites

      • Plasma Dawn

        What exactly are you mumbling about? What does the TRNC have to do with Macedonia?

        • PPetrovicho

          United States of America does imply they have territorial claim over the entire continent. They should change the name to United States in between Canada and Mexico or abbreviate it to USIBCAM. Simple! FYI Cumbias is the anagram, its a type of Afro-Caribbean music.

          • Plasma Dawn

            Who knows, perhaps you know something I don’t and the evil Americans are indeed scheming to conquer the entire continent… Canada and Mexico should immediately start a military alliance to defend themselves.

            • PPetrovicho

              Exactly! 🙂 I bet they had this planned right from the start!

    • Harry

      Most definitely, the most ill opinionated and ridiculously naive comments that I have had the misfortune to read on here.

      • Plasma Dawn

        What exactly is naive?

      • Plasma Dawn

        How nice that you are liking your own comment! Too bad you can only do it once…

    • Rob

      What the Greek people reject is FYROM’s exploitation and misrepresentation of Greek culture, architecture, symbols, historical personalities and history in general as their own. Poetic license you say? If FYROM was a corporation they would have been shut down by the courts years ago.

      • Plasma Dawn

        As I said above, the contemporary Republic of Macedonia was part of the Kingdom of Macedonia in the fourth century BC under Philip II and his son, Alexander the Great. As such it has its rightful share of the Greek culture, architecture, symbols, historical personalities, and history.

        • Rob

          There is not such entity as the ‘Republic of Macedonia’. And how can people of a Slavic origin who don’t even speak Greek have rights to the Greek culture and history? It’s like saying the British should adopt as their own the culture and history of the Aboriginal people.

          • Plasma Dawn

            If you have a common history and culture with Greece you have rights to that history and culture regardless of the language spoken centuries later.

            • Rob

              I agree. The Slavic population that now occupy the entity known officially as FYROM has no common history or culture with Greece or the Greeks, therefore they have no such rights.

              • Plasma Dawn

                Wrong. The territory of the Republic of Macedonia was part of the Kingdom of Macedonia. After that it was part of the Roman province of Macedonia. It was called the Socialist Republic of Macedonia when it was part of Yugoslavia. And now you come and claim it has no rights to that name?

                I have news for you: most UN members have recognized the country as the Republic of Macedonia, not FYROM. These countries include the US, UK, Russia, China, several members of the EU (e.g., Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovenia), and over 100 other UN members.

                • Rob

                  What do you mean ‘Wrong’? What relation other than that of neighbours do the Slavs have with the Greeks? I have no problem with a country’s name provided it is recognised by the UN. I do have a problem with the current population of FYROM claiming to be decedents of Alexander. If they were Greek descendants they would at least speak Greek, surely?

