Police seeks second suspect after import of cannabis

January 18th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 1 comments

Police arrested one man late on Wednesday in Dromolaxia and are looking for another in connection with a case involving import of four kilos of cannabis.

According to a police statement, around 5pm a 25-year-old resident of Larnaca picked up a package at a courier service in Dromolaxia which had arrived from Greece.

Members of the drug squad who stopped him after he left found four kilos of cannabis in the parcel.

It was addressed to another person and the 25-year-old told police he was going to hand it over to a 30-year-old man from Larnaca.

The 25-year-old was arrested and is expected to appear before the Larnaca District Court to be remanded on Thursday.

An arrest warrant was issued against the other suspect who is wanted by police.

  • joeseph lastik

    Oh look

    More drugs in the ROC

    Your country is a sorry old state built on drugs and money laundering

