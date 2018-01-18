Post-mortem fails to shed light on man’s death

The post-mortem on a man who was found dead on Tuesday on a sofa in a Limassol hotel did not shed light on what caused his death, police said on Thursday.

Authorities are now awaiting the results of toxicology and histopathology tests.

The man was found dead on Tuesday afternoon on a sofa in a hotel that is currently undergoing renovation on Limassol’s coastal road. He was discovered by a security guard who alerted the police.

Police said that the man’s death does not seem to be due to criminal action.

An ID card and a passport, reportedly belonging to a 47-year-old Israeli, were found on the man, but have not yet been identified as his.