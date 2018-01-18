Pyla stays firm on billboard removals

Following its previous decision made in January, the regional council of Pyla will go ahead with the removal of any unlicensed billboards from the start of February.

Vice president of Pylas regional council Antreas Kasenides told the Cyprus Mail this was an ongoing problem that the council aimed to put an end to.

“These unlicensed billboards are everywhere, found on pavements and in the streets. They are a big issue that affect the comfort of people’s daily lives, and especially effecting people with disabilities who cannot use the pavements with ease” he said, adding that they were also a major threat to road safety.

A crew will be send out to collect the ad boards without warning and they will be stored in a safe place. They will only be given back to the owners if the costs for removal and transportation are paid. Any damages made to them will not be the fault of the regional council.

People who require additional information are advised to call at the council’s offices at +357 24644040.