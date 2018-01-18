UNSG waiting to hear from both sides

The UN Secretary General remains committed to the two sides in Cyprus if they jointly come back to the UN and ask for support in a renewed process with the prerequisite political will, his Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar said after briefing the Security Council on the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate.

Spehar said they discussed the current situation with respect to the Cyprus talks which, “are not ongoing for the moment.”

She added that the UNSG “has made it very clear that his good offices remain available to the sides and this will always be the case. So now that has been said and he is really waiting for them to come to him”.

Spehar said the Security Council members were appreciative of the continuing work of Unficyp on the ground as well as of the Good Offices, so they continue their strong support of the UN presence on the ground.

With respect to the peacekeeping mission, Spehar said “the Security Council expressed its support and acknowledgement that the mission still has a very important role to play in terms of maintaining calm and stability in and around the buffer zone.”

She also said they discussed the strategic review that took place in the autumn last year in Cyprus, looking at the mission and seeing how it could become even more efficient and effective in the future.

Asked when the next round of negotiations on Cyprus will resume, Spehar said “the Secretary-General said that he is waiting to see from the sides what they would do”. She said with the electoral cycle concluding in a few more weeks, “the intentions of the sides will be expressed to the Secretary-General.”

Asked why hydrocarbons and possibility of tensions are mentioned in the report, Spehar said “the issue of hydrocarbons is something that was briefly mentioned in the report in relation to our concern that tensions seem to be growing in Eastern Mediterranean and around Cyprus and Cyprus’ EEZ around the issue hydrocarbons exploration. So the main point of putting that in the report was to alert the Council to this and the fact that of course it’s in everyone’s interest to keep tensions low”.

Regarding the condition of Ledra Palace Hotel where the mission is stationed, Spehar said it has some issues. “It’s an old building. It needs some work to make it really fully fit for purpose throughout, on all levels, and so we will be relocating our troops that are currently living there on the second floor, which is considered to be the most precarious part of the building to alternative accommodation. But we will still be able to use parts of the Ledra Palace hotel for some meetings and some activities”.

Asked about the issue concerning Husein Moussa, Unficyp chief financial officer, she said this is being dealt with. “It is an internal review process and it’s being done very professionally. Thoroughly.”

  • Ozay Mehmet

    The UNSG mediated ended in a “failed conference” in Crans-Montana.
    Has anyone seen Dead Men Walking?

  • Anon

    If madness is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome ..can someone please put the UN officials in straight jackets ?

  • Pc

    Nice to see all commentators repeating the usual platitudes about how the Greek Cypriots don’t want peace and share the island and how the Turkish Cypriots are under the thumb of Turkey, which does not want to relinquish its grip on the island.

    Nothing new here, move on.

    • Hasan Cypriot

      Pc, nothing new with your comments either. Fact is fact. If they dont change why should peoples comments? If you dont like the forum and the democratic will of people to express their thoughts why are you bothering?

  • Hasan Cypriot

    Never ending, open ended, 50 year old negotiations to find a federal solution COLLAPSED for the last and final time in Crans Montana.
    The only side being punished from this ongoing theatre is the Turkish Cypriots, who even said yes to the Annan Plan in 2004 which was rejected by the Greek Cypriot side, but whom continue to be isolated despite promises by the international community that the isolation would be ended.
    Now, even though everyone saw Crans Montana as the “final station”, the UN wants to “continue business as usual”. Sorry but enough is enough. The Greek side does not want a settlement, and has NO INCENTIVE to do so. The Greek side is not prepared to share this island with their co-equal partners, the Turkish Cypriots. However, the UN is unable to break the status quo and wishes to “continue for ever and ever and ever” these so called never ending talks.
    What is worse is they really take all Cypriots for a ride. They impose “plans” not acceptable to one side, and the game goes on and on. If one side says yes it matters not! If the other says no, it matters not! Just keep the talks going…keep the status quo going!

  • Mist

    Dear Auntie UN,
    We love you, Please keep sending the money,
    Thanks Nic & Co.

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    No wheels on my wagon …. But I keep rolling along …..

  • HighTide

    The UN attitude is in line with all government inertia, everywhere. Once a committee is formed it will meet until the problem has solved itself. Cyprus has the added advantage to provide sunshine for the participants.

  • Frustrated

    The UNSG will be waiting until doomsday for the Cypriot political establishment to get their act together and embark on serious negotiations based on a spirit of compromise.

    Far better for the UN to pack their bags and leave this peace-keeping indulgence and focus on causes far more worthy of their time and effort. The Cypriots are taking the proverbial piss as they never have nor never will have any intention of doing what needs to be done. They much prefer to never take responsibility for anything, blame everyone other than themselves, bore all and sundry with how hard done to they are and hurl insults at one another.

    In short, they’re like spoilt brats who need to be locked in a room and left to their own devices.

    • almostbroke

      The agenda was set in 1963 when the G C elite minority wanted to ‘rule the roost ‘ over everyone on the island and keep ‘enosis ‘ to the fore. Now the T Cs dident put up much resistance as their ultimate goal was ‘seperation ‘ . They got their opportunity handed to them on a plate by the G Cs in 1974,. A 37% land grab for 18% T C s wasent a bad return . Now , the elites are if nothing else pragmatic both sides of the border and on the great scheme of things the financial losses were minimum and it’s the financial losses and the ability to plunder the coffers of the state / taxpayer with impunity is their ultimate goal . Oh ! They will go through the motions on both sides about ‘illegal settlements ‘, ‘all refugees to their homes ‘ ‘ not trusting G Cs , military protection ‘ all for the consumption of the masses . They are more than comfortable with their 2/3rds and 1/3rd . As long as their is no interference with the financial streams , he’ll will freeze over before there will be unilfaciation !

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Anastasiades would love to get those talks started again to show how “committed” he is to the “peace process”, generating expectations with “great” talks, only to pull the plug again just before the presidential elections and to come out as the “hero” who saved RoC from those scheming filthy Turks & their puppies the TCs. And the GCs happily go along with that, re-electing him as a reward.

