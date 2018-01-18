Our View: Solar power has been neglected for far too long

January 18th, 2018

ONE OF the areas of cooperation for which Cyprus, Greece and Jordan signed an agreement during Tuesday’s trilateral gathering was renewable energy.

Speaking after the meeting, King Abdullah of Jordan said “creating partnerships between private sectors of our three countries in these policy fields will provide jobs and opportunities for our peoples.” He was also referring to agriculture and tourism, but it is interesting to note that the energy cooperation agreed was in relation to renewable energy sources (RES) and not hydrocarbons.

Successive governments have underestimated the importance of renewable energy, especially solar power, because the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) did not want its power monopoly challenged. For years, a spasmodic policy was pursued without any overall plan. A few wind farms were set up with the government signing contracts which paid an extortionate rate to the providers for the power produced. Last year it tried to reduce the rate but lost the case in court and will have to carry on paying the premium rate for decades.

The authorities refused to see the potential of solar power, despite the abundance of sunlight in Cyprus. Some licences were eventually given for photovoltaic parks and the installation of photovoltaics by households was subsidised, on and off, with the EAC always placing obstacles, such as the suspending schemes.

Indicative of the authority’s role was the foot-dragging over a company’s application to set up a big solar park. Having stalled the company for close to 10 years, the EAC announced plans to set up its own solar park, the plan being to extend its power monopoly to renewable energy.

All policies for RES were determined by the interests of the EAC rather than of the country and we therefore never exploited the potential of renewables. Governments were also guilty of focusing on hydrocarbon explorations and natural gas, which they considered much more lucrative regardless of the huge investment required to monetise any discoveries. They ignored the fact that RES is the future, not to mention EU directives setting specific targets for clean energy.

Interestingly, even Russia is interested in co-operating with Cyprus on RES rather than on hydrocarbons. Asked in an interview he gave to Simerini last month, about areas of future co-operation, Foreign Minsiter Sergei Lavrov mentioned RES and green technologies.

It seems everyone, except our politicians, see the potential of renewable energy in a country bathed in sunlight for more than 300 days a year. If the trilateral agreement with Greece and Jordan boosts RES projects it will have served a very good purpose.

 

  • Bunny

    It is most important that the investment be made in thermal solar rather than photovoltaic. It uses less land/kW, is more efficient and can be made to supply electricity (and/or heating for hospitals, industry etc.) 24 hours per day. As side benefits, the construction of a mirror is cheaper than a PV solar panel and less polluting in manufacture.

  • plexor

    That Electricity Authority tries to prevent renewable energy projects was also a well-known problem in some other EU-countries, but is in the meantime forgotten since approx. 10 years. The Cyprus government, the last concerning developing reasonable requirements and feed-in tariffs for solar electricity, had and still has the chance to learn from the errors of the others.

    Around 5 years ago, I helped a Cypriot, who wanted to install a PV-park, but he never got the permission. He told, that he had to complain, as at the authority, where he had to ask, the secretary did a private call for approx. half an hour and let him wait.

    In addition, the CY politicians and its helping hands banks/accountants/lawyers are specialised in states-organised tax thieving/harmful taxation and feeblest, states-organised foreigner exploitation and feel great in deceiving other countries and to live on the expense of others. They have even blown away the own electricity plant in year 2011, had to increase then the prices for electricity and are still highly dependent from fuel imports. This is not neccessary. Cyprus is one of the sunniest places within Europe and the PV-panels and electronic components for grid connection are much cheaper than 10 years ago.

  • mongasz

    as regards the tactics of EAC described in the article businesses and consumers/NGOs in CY can complain to DG Competition of the European Commission. They will then investigate and can impose sanctions.
    There is an online complaint form to be filled.

  • Peter G

    Spot on, Cyprus Mail! It is always a pleasure to read an editorial with which one agrees (to sate the obvious, of which I am master!)

    Here is an original suggestion, though: With the current hiatus in re-unification talks, confidence-building measures have fallen by the wayside. A large (very large) photovoltaic project, funded by the EU might remedy that. A humongous photovoltaic array on the southern slopes of the Pendadaktylos/Beşparmak range, where those flags intended to rile the GCs now lie, jointly designed, constructed and run by GCs and TCs along the lines of the Nicosia Bi-communal Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) located in Mia Milia/Haspolat, might be just the thing to bring the two communities closer together.

    Come on Mr. Akıncı, you did it once, do it again! And you, Mr. Anastasiades, once reëlected, don’t hold back!

    • Peter G

      Oh, and in addition to training GC and TC engineering students in photovoltaics, bring in some Jordanian students, too, on scholarship, taking some courses at EMU, some at UoC, to learn the craft.

    • Mist

      And the blinding reflections?

