Wavebreakers for deadly beach before summer, minister says

The construction of wavebreakers in a deadly stretch of sea of the Paphos coastline which has claimed around 15 lives in the last decade is to be completed before next summer, it was announced on Thursday.

During his tour in Paphos to inspect a number of projects, Works and Communications Minister Marios Demetriades said that the €2m project for the construction of breakwaters off Venus beach known for its rip currents and high waves is underway and is expected to be completed before next summer. Around 15 people drowned in that beach the last decade while there have also been hundreds of reported near-drownings. Most of the victims were guests staying at hotels and tourist apartments in the area.

Demetriades said that the breakwaters at the area in question should have been already in place, but that their construction was proven difficult due to the rip currents but also because any works made had to also take into account environmental concerns.

Cyprus, Demetriades said, lags behind when it comes to beach infrastructure to serve visitors, but that a number of studies are being drawn aiming at upgrade Paphos’ beaches within the next two years. He added that studies are currently underway for the rest coastline of Paphos and Yeroskipou, while those for Polis Chrysochous follow suit.

Demetriades also visited the newly-renovated Paphos museum.

At last, he said, Paphos has acquired a museum worthy of the antiquities in the city.

“We are proud of the work done,” he said. “It was a project which was delayed for many years, but our government has prioritised it”.

Demetriades explained the spaces in the building were completely renovated and security cameras were installed. The renovation project cost €2m.

“All that is left is to place the antiquities so that everybody can enjoy them in the new and very upgraded space,” he added.

He said that when he took over the ministry he had set three goals for Paphos; upgrading the archaeological sites, upgrading the road network which will be done with the works on the Paphos to Polis road starting in 2018 and upgrading the beach front.

“Paphos is a tourist city and certainly people come to Paphos for the natural scenery, weather and beaches, but also for the antiquities,” he said.