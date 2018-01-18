Yellow alert as storm front moves in on Cyprus (Update 1)

THE Paphos district on Thursday bore the brunt of rainstorms and strong winds, at times reaching gale force 8, as authorities issued a yellow alert.

The met office said more rains and storms were expected today. In total 28 areas across the island – mostly in Paphos and Limassol – were at some point left without electricity on Thursday. By the evening, power had been restored to all but five communities.

Heavy snowfall and sleet in the Troodos mountains led authorities to restrict access on some roads to four-wheel-drive vehicles and cars equipped with anti-skid chains.

Torrential rain in Paphos caused the Toxeftras river to overflow, temporarily closing the road on the entrance to Akamas from Ayios Georgios. Rains also caused water accumulation and low visibility on the Limassol to Paphos motorway in the Erimi, Ypsonas and Pissouri areas.

By nightfall, temperatures dropped to 6C inland, 9C on the coast and 2C in the mountains. Today is expected to see more strong winds but higher temperatures clocking in around 12C inland, 14C on the coast and 4C in the mountains.

Police are urging motorists to drive at low speed, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and keep the headlights on. The fire service said it had responded to 24 calls for help islandwide by Thursday evening, most related to problems with fallen trees

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, said that they had been called to deal with emergencies in the Famagusta, Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca districts, concerning falling tents and trees, and water pumping.

In Paphos as a sign fell on a car and a fallen tree fell on a house and another blocked a road. No one was hurt in either incident. The low-pressure system, with gale-force winds and torrential rainfall hit the Paphos district early in the morning.

A sign fell on a car in Mesogi and another one in Chlorakas. No injuries were reported.

In Mandria, a public works crew were called in to remove a tree that fell on the road. In the village of Axylou, a water tank fell off the roof of a house onto the street.

Winds in Kato Paphos registered gale force 6 and 7, and waves reached the harbour road. A boat at the Kato Paphos harbour was damaged because it was not docked properly and police alerted its owner who secured it.

“We are on 24-hour standby both as regards equipment and staff. If we need to call additional staff we will do so. We take these warnings seriously, that the weather is potentially dangerous,” Kettis said.

He urged the public to avoid movement outdoors unless necessary, to keep informed on road conditions, and avoid going to areas or entering roads that were flooded. Motorists should also avoid driving in areas they are not familiar with and avoid parking their cars under trees or electricity poles.

People were advised to secure tents, signs or other items that can be carried away by winds.

Kettis also urged motorists to be very careful when driving on motorway bridges because of the intense winds.

House owners, he said, should unclog their drainpipes, and make sure that sewage grills were not clogged.

The storm landing in Cyprus is the remnant of a weather front dubbed ‘Theseus’ which last week began moving east from Italy to Greece, finally reaching Cyprus on Thursday.