Zaatar goes all out

The Lebanese and Syrian restaurant Zaatar – Food and Art Project is not just about good food, it also presents and invites us to listen to great live music while we dine out.

In the past the restaurant has hosted live performances of jazz, guitar music, rembetiko music and live dance performances. And now Zaatar is preparing to host three live performances this week, to ensure food and music are never far apart for too long.

The first performance of the week will be by singer and guitar player Theofano Papachristou, featuring Odysseas Toumazou on guitar and Iacovos Parpas on saxophone tomorrow. The three musicians are up-and-coming stars in the local jazz scene.

The next event on Saturday has to do with dance. Sofia, who is a dancer, teacher and choreographer, will show us the art of belly dancing with her diverse style and mastery of belly-dance techniques.

The last event of the week will be with musicians Alkis Agathokelous, Rodos Panayiotou and Giannis Koutis on Sunday. The trio will present music from the Mediterranean on traditional and other instruments, such as theney, mandouras and duduk. These instruments will take us around Cyprus, Crete, Armenia and Afghanistan.

Live Jazz Night

Music by Theofano Papachristoou, Odysseas Toumazou and Iacovos Parpas. January 19. Zaatar – Food and Arts Project, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 77-776600

Sofia

Belly dancing event. January 20. 8.30pm.

Music from the Mediterranean

Live performance by Alkis Agathokelous, Rodos Panayiotou and Giannis Koutis. January 21. 8.30pm. €8