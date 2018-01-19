Bad weather causes rockslides in Paphos area (Update 1)

January 19th, 2018

Bad weather conditions continue to cause problems on the roads, especially in the Paphos region and the mountains.

Because of strong winds and heavy rainfall landslides and rockslides were reported on the following roads: Ayios Nicolaos – Kaminari, Ayios Nicolaos – Mandria, Lazanias – Macheras, Macheras – Kioni, Prodromos – Platres, Pedhoulas – Kykkos – Stavros tis Psokas, Prodromos – Lemithou, Pedhoulas – Pinewood – Kakopetria, Moutoulas – Pedhoulas, Kykkos – Milikouri and Kampos – Orkontas – Kato Pyrgos.

Due to overflowing of the Ziripilli river the road from Kelokedara to Amargeti remains closed to traffic. The Avakas gorge is also not accessible.

Police announced that due to snow the following roads in the mountains are accessible only to four-wheel-drive vehicles and those equipped with anti-slip chains: Prodromos – Troodos, Platres – Troodos, Karvounas – Troodos, Kakopetria – Karvounas, Platres – Trooditissa – Prodromos, Kakopetria – Spilia – Ayia Irini – Kannavia, Pedhoulas – Kykkos – Milikouri, Pedhoulas – Prodromos, Prodromos – Platres, Prodromos – Lemithou, Pedhoulas – Pinewood – Kakopetria, Moutoulas – Pedhoulas and  Kykkos – Kampos.

Drivers are urged to drive at low speeds, keep their headlights on and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

For updates on the road network due to weather conditions check the ROAD NETWORK category on the Cyprus Police phone application, as well as the new information page www.cypruspolicenews.com and the social media accounts of the Cyprus police.

 

 

 

 

 

