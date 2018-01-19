CSPCA says animal welfare services in disarray

The reason effective animal protection and welfare has not been possible so far is not because competent state services are not under one roof but due to disarray within existing services, the Cyprus Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) said on Friday.

The group was not impressed by the cabinet decision earlier in the week for the creation of a new animal welfare department falling under the responsibility of the veterinary services. The new service, which will handle all responsibilities that have to do with animals, is aimed at changing and making more effective the current system, where duties are scattered across different government services.

But according to the head of the CSPCA, Toula Poyiadji, such a service, tasked with animal welfare under the state vet services, already exists and has been operating since 1994 with staff costing the taxpayer several thousands of euros each month.

The problem is however, that ‘this sector has never been able to get organised and work effectively for the benefit of the animals’, Poyiadji said in an announcement.

She added that, also since 1994, district animal welfare committees have existed with members from all involved state services. The coordinator of these committees, she said, is the vet services and the agriculture minister.

“These committees have never been able to coordinate and take collective decisions for the protection of animal protection and welfare. We can say they are in disarray,” Poyiadji said.

Resolving the problem of animal protection and welfare, she said, ‘is so simple and can be done without additional funds and procedures’.

“But for their own reasons, they want to present it as difficult and expensive,” she said.

She added that the CSPCA has already submitted suggestions that do not require funds, but could bring in thousands of euros to the state coffers each month. At the same time, they would force owners to respect the law and their animals.

Unfortunately, Poyiadji said, ‘we were not taken seriously’.

Agriculture Minister Nikos Kouyialis said last Wednesday that the cabinet decision was a very important one that would bring ‘tangible and meaningful results’.

The CSPCA said in another announcement that they are not bound by announcements and statements by the Animal Party, which announced on Thursday that it would back President Nicos Anastasiades in the upcoming elections.

“We are not a political group. Each member has their own personal ethics and opinions,” the CSPCA said.