Cut internet cables slow down service (Updated)

January 19th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 14 comments

Some internet users in Cyprus were faced with slower internet on Friday after two underground cables were cut a day earlier.

Providers were quick to move towards fixing the problem when the Alexander and Hawk cable systems were cut.

“This is a severe problem and affects the connection between Cyprus and abroad,” Cablenet said in a statement.

This affected internet connection speed but efforts were being taken to restore the issue by the day’s end, Cablenet added.

A spokesperson said there was nothing malicious about the developments and such things can happen.

Spokesman for Cyta, Lefteris Christou confirmed there was a problem with the Alexandros cable system but Cyta was using alternative routes.

“To Cyta, reliability is of utmost importance and all important networks have alternative routes. Therefore our customers have not been affected.”

Primetel echoed Cyta, saying there was a problem they were working on resolving but customers had not been affected as they were using alternative routes.

MTN was not immediately available for comment.

  • Андрей Бамбуча

    Same with AlphaNet

  • AOD

    The question is, why are Cablenet customers affected more that Cytanet or Primetel customers, as it would appear. Can’t Cablenet use alternative routes too?

    • EGB

      I can’t answer your question for sure but Cyta probably controls the alternative routes as the ancient monopoly on the island and primetel probably has access as it was allowed this as the ‘alternative’ to Cyta, also in ancient times.

  • Disruptive

    Cablenet is very quick to announce bills two weeks before deadline, but didn’t manage to send courtesy message to customers that their service is down. Shame.

  • Disgruntled

    CableNet’s recorded announcement on 130 says ‘cables cut’ whereas their web page news section say ‘cut off’. Whatever, the internet is painfully slow now. I am disappointed that the report does not go into more detail. Just where were the cables cut and by whom? It does seem somewhat fishy that two independent cables were cut at the same time. Is there sabotage involved? CableNet have had their fair share of hacking and disruption over the past months. I am addicted to CableNet so come back full speed soon please!

    • alexander reutersward

      Would that information change anything for you, I doubt it and I think just information cable cut is sufficient. Cablenet was and I guess still is the best provider in Cyprus.

      • todi

        It’s a third world internet service to me. Constant packet losses and enormous pings with stable servers all over Europe. Today this internet nightmare is closest to the dial up modem days but I hope this will get through.

        • alexander reutersward

          So you find cyta better than cablenet

          • Colin Evans

            No experience of Cablenet, but a distance better that Primetel who I used for a few months, then went back to Cyta.

          • EGB

            I think he was referring to Cyta, they have done little to improve their infrastructure and are providing modems that are antiques in the world of IT, not that that matters as with the infrastructure it probably isn’t worth using a better modem. As for Cytavision press the guide button and go and make yourself a cup of tea while you’re waiting.

      • Dan

        Yes, i would at least need to know the estimated repair time. If it’s days, weeks or months. At least i can move to another provider if this affects only cable net and would take months to fix.
        As for cablenet being the best provider in cyprus, depends a lot on the angle. If you care about your ping latency, cyta has the best routing in cyprus.

        • alexander reutersward

          They can’t give a decent estimation within a few hours if it’s a cut. But yes it would be nice, but doubt it’s easy to solve.

        • alexander reutersward

          broadbandspeedchecker .co.uk/isp-directory/Cyprus/CYTA.html apparently cut a has the worst latency

      • EGB

        I tend to agree with you, not perfect but probably the best. They used to be a lot cheaper and for me they still are as I refuse to upgrade but they seem increasingly more expensive for new subscribers.

