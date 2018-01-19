Cut internet cables slow down service (Updated)

Some internet users in Cyprus were faced with slower internet on Friday after two underground cables were cut a day earlier.

Providers were quick to move towards fixing the problem when the Alexander and Hawk cable systems were cut.

“This is a severe problem and affects the connection between Cyprus and abroad,” Cablenet said in a statement.

This affected internet connection speed but efforts were being taken to restore the issue by the day’s end, Cablenet added.

A spokesperson said there was nothing malicious about the developments and such things can happen.

Spokesman for Cyta, Lefteris Christou confirmed there was a problem with the Alexandros cable system but Cyta was using alternative routes.

“To Cyta, reliability is of utmost importance and all important networks have alternative routes. Therefore our customers have not been affected.”

Primetel echoed Cyta, saying there was a problem they were working on resolving but customers had not been affected as they were using alternative routes.

MTN was not immediately available for comment.