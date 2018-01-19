Five employers and 10 illegal workers arrested in Napa raid

Five Ayia Napa business owners and 10 third-country nationals were arrested on Thursday during a raid at establishments in the Famagusta district for illegal employment.

During the raid which was a joint operation by the police, the immigration department and the labour ministry, the documentation of 96 people in total was checked – 36 Cypriot citizens, 43 nationals of EU member-states and 17 third-country nationals.

Ten of the third-country nationals and five employers were arrested. Most of them were charged and released, except two persons and their employer who remained in custody.

The labour inspection service of the labour ministry issued 15 fines totalling €35,000.

According to new legislation that has been in force since last September, employers will be fined €500 for each illegal employee, going six months back, bringing the total possible fine per illegal worker to €3,500.

