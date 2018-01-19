Latest poll predicts comfortable win for Anastasiades

PRESIDENT Nicos Anastasiades is projected to win a second term in office, according to a survey released on Thursday.

The final poll commissioned by the CyBC again showed the incumbent comfortably in the lead.

Among 1010 respondents, 27 per cent stated they would cast their ballot for Anastasiades in the first round, followed by 16 per cent for Akel-backed independent Stavros Malas.

Nicholas Papadopoulos trailed in third place with 14 per cent, followed by Elam’s Christos Christou with 4.5 per cent, and lastly Giorgos Lillikas at 2 per cent.

Yet 18 per cent of respondents were undecided, while 11 per cent said they would abstain.

Asked whom they were more likely to vote for in a runoff between Anastasiades and Malas, 42 per cent picked the incumbent and only 24 per cent Malas.

In the Anastasiades v Papadopoulos scenario, 39 per cent would cast their ballot for the president, and 25 per cent for the Diko leader.

And in a Malas v Papadopoulos runoff, Papadopoulos narrowly edges out Malas by 31 to 30 per cent.

In terms of perception, too, Anastasiades was seen as the winner in these elections. Asked who they thought would win, irrespective of their own preferences, 68 per cent said Anastasiades, 7 per cent Papadopoulos, and 5 per cent Malas.

On which candidate was expected to keep his promises (more than one response possible), 18 per cent said Anastasiades, 17 per cent Malas, and 13 per cent Papadopoulos; 44 per cent said none of the above.

The president also appeared to be the most popular candidate overall, with 54 per cent of respondents having a generally favourable opinion of Anastasiades. Malas came in second with 43 per cent, then Papadopoulos with 39 per cent, Lillikas with 24 per cent, and Christou with 21 per cent.

Despite this, Anastasiades did not fare well at all when respondents were asked to rate the best president in the post-Makarios era.

Here, 32 per cent believed that Glafcos Clerides was the best president. There followed Tassos Papadopoulos with 26 per cent, Giorgos Vasiliou at 15 per cent, and Spyros Kyprianou at 5 per cent.

Just 3 per cent thought Anastasiades the best president, only slightly better than Christofias at 2 per cent.

In the issue-themed part of the questionnaire, 51 per cent of respondents thought the country’s economic situation is better compared to a year ago; 36 per cent said it was the same, and 12 per cent that it was worse.

On the Cyprus issue, 53 per cent were in favour of a compromise settlement, 33 per cent preferred the status quo, and 12 per cent picked neither.

  • plexor

    “Just 3 per cent thought Anastasiades the best president, only slightly better than Christofias at 2 per cent.”

    This means, that Anastasiadis is obviously taken as the smallest evil, compared to the other presidential candidates. Christofias was a failure and enriched himself. In my opinion, Anastasiadis intends to do the same by abusing his position. In my opinion, Anastasiadis is even a states criminal and thief, not only because of the year 2013 bank robbery. With his catchpenny programms to deceive and thieve from foreigners, he damages the reputation of Cyprus badly. And this will come back to Cyprus.

    The Bank of Cyprus, where Anastasiadis obviously pulls the ties via friends/clients, is a shame for Europe and still thieving and highly fraudulent working, mainly against foreigners. At 01.02.2015, the BoC, that time again in trouble, increased the fees massively, just for foreigners and in my opinion without any announcment, what means, that the fee increases are invalid. In my mind, the BoC thieves since 01.02.2015 with invalid fees, embeded in the commissions & charges, to give it the seem of legitimacy. At complaints, the BoC indicates intensively and repeatedly to the commissions & charges tp push the burden of the proofs into the hands of its foreign customers and steals this way in addition a lots of time and energy from foreigners, who have to defend against this fake. And I am sure, that Anastasiadis has allowed his friends in the BoC, like Wilbur Ross andsome of his RU-clients, to fake foreign bank customers. At 17th of Oct. 2016, the BoC increased the maintenance fee for a factor 3, to 50 € monthly, just for foreigners, 50 times higher compared to Cypriots.In my opinion without proper announcement – no direct mail or any other info to foreigners, other than to Cypriots, who got informed.

    Most foreigners do not know, how they got faked and from whom. They should know.

  • Bourne

    Maybe in a few years with a new generation and a better mindset things may change for the better for this little island

    • Vladimir

      I hope all Cypriots will soon die off and the island will become a better place! Cyprus without Cypriots!

  • Hasan Cypriot

    If you dont want a solution in Cyprus, vote for Anastasiades!
    He has failed Cyprus in Crans Montana, Geneva and all the other summits miserably.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    …and then what? What good is it to have Anastasiades in the chair if NONE of the reforms that are needed make it past the parliamentary discussions, unless they’re washed down to a non-reform state?

    Again, this country is in perpetual state of political cohabitation, which can work when there’s a strong and sophisticated culture of compromise and greater purpose, but here it’s just deadlock in, deadlock out. Whether it’s the economy or the CyProb: status quo, nothing happens.

    • Paralimni

      CyProb will stay as it is no matter who wins I think doesn’t make any difference

  • almostbroke

    There is no contest when Nic controls the taxpayers money which he has handed out to all and sundry in pursuit of ‘buying ‘ up votes , he left no stone unturned , no fear of him using his ‘passport ‘ money which probably has taken flight to safer places !

  • DrJ

    There was another poll by Sigma last night with completely different results except that Anastasiades will be in the 2nd round, therefore I do not think that polls are accurate since most them are contradictory, some, if not all, will be proved wrong next week.
    PS: CM latest poll was Sigma’s presented until 1.00 in the morning last night after the CYBC presentation , so please update this article.

    • Spanner Works

      Perhaps you should check out the credentials of the boss of the company who carried out the Sigma poll before putting to much faith in it.

      There was a third poll from Alpha TV, and all three polls make Nikaros the next president.

  • JS Gost

    Nic may not have improved things during his first term, but at least they weren’t continuing to hurtle downhill like the last 5 incumbents.

  • alexander reutersward

    All it takes is a scandal, released at the right time and public opinion would change fast.

  • Ιοαννις Γεωργιου

    This is very good news the president anastasiades is commited to solve the cyprob

    • cyprus observer

      Lol!

  • Vladimir

    I don’t understand Cypriots, they complain about their President and they vote for him… are they stupid?

    • Spanner Works

      At least here we are allowed to complain about our President, unlike some countries where doing that might get you assassinated.

      • Paralimni

        Didn’t someone get arrested once for shouting out something at comrade Toff when he was President?

        • Spanner Works

          Yes, but they let him go without charges. How were they going to prove that the Toff wasn’t an idiot?

    • Ardana

      Yes !

    • Veritas

      The ones complaining about the President will, quite obviously, not vote for him.
      People voting for the incumbent President doesn’t complain about him, simple.
      But that you don’t understand the idea of democracy doesn’t surprise me at all, coming from a totalitarian system where the President pull all the strings and suppresses any opposition with all means available.

  • Barry White

    All right Prez Nik it seems that you have won your chair. Can we taxpayers now get our money back from the “promises” that you made to the all and sundry undeserving?

    As there are very few “promises” that can not or have not been broken since the founding of the Republic, this will not be a problem.

    • Vaso

      You seem to forget that the haircut was due fully to the previous party Akel who had absolutely no idea about the dire Cyprus economy! Pres Anastasiades inherited an economy and country sick and has tried to heal it ever since! Malas who is supposedly independent obviously isn’t and Papdopoulos has never had to worry about money in his life with his families extreme wealth!

      • almostbroke

        Great money in ‘facilitating ‘ despots or otherwise for some , ’passports ‘ for others , anything goes when turning a Euro!!!

