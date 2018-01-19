Let’s build a bridge to Europe after we Brexit, Boris suggests

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends an official dinner with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Victoria & Albert Museum in central London

Britain’s most prominent campaigner for leaving the European Union, Boris Johnson, has suggested building a giant bridge across the English Channel to France after Brexit, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Foreign Secretary Johnson, who led the campaign to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, told French President Emmanuel Macron that he felt it was ridiculous that the two countries were linked by just a single railway.

The leading Brexiteer then suggested building a second crossing, to which Macron said: “I agree. Let’s do it,” the newspaper reported.

“Our economic success depends on good infrastructure and good connections. Should the Channel Tunnel be just a first step?” Johnson said on Twitter.

Johnson did not mention the idea of a bridge explicitly in public and it was unclear if any detailed discussions had taken place about how such a large project might be built or financed.

The Daily Telegraph said that Johnson believes a privately-funded 22-mile Channel Bridge may now be an option and would provide the capacity for increased tourism and trade after Brexit.

“Technology is moving on all the time and there are much longer bridges elsewhere,” Johnson told his aides, according to the newspaper.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office declined to comment.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Clueless about most things, now Boris has decided to grace us with his total ignorance about engineering projects.

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    Why not another tunnel for cars? I guess it would be less affected by weather conditions and wouldn’t be a hazard to shipping…

