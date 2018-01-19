A novel exhibition at a novel location

The Island Club exhibition space will present its first exhibition under the name Sensationnelle Novitat (Sensational Novelty) tomorrow in Limassol from 11am.

The exhibition, which has borrowed its title from the promotional material for a series of collotypes by Martin Gerlach, will feature photographs by Gerlach and Ogawa Kazumasa.

Gerlach was a German-Austrian photographer and publisher, who was among the first to experiment with photography and is considered to be a master of photography. The exhibition features eight collotypes – dichromate-based photographs – from the book Festons und Decorative Gruppen nebst einem Zieralphabete aus Pflanzen und Thieren, Jagd, Touristen – und anderen Gerathen (1893). These images from the book of photographs taken around 1900 are from Gerlach’s first publication to exclusively include photographic work.

The highly imaginative photographs, or collages as they have been called, on display have been selected from an extensive series of 146 collotypes. Gerlach’s compositions are an idiosyncratic innovation within the tradition of botanical compendia — in his own words, his desire to “offer too much rather than too little” meant that the collages were effectively “a kind of piling up of subjects”.

Also included in the exhibition will be photographs by Japanese photographer, printer and publisher Kazumasa. Kazumasa is widely acknowledged as one of the pioneers of photography and photomechanical printing in the Japanese Meiji era. His training in photography started at the age of 15 and continued when he moved to Boston to train in portrait photography and the dry plate process. Upon his return to Japan he opened the first photography studio in Tokyo. Kazumasa is credited as being among the first to provide views of his times to a wider local public, while his contribution to the understanding of the Meiji period outside Japan is considered invaluable. Even though he is best known for illustrations involving collotypes and half-tone prints, he also used a number of other techniques, including ambrotypes, albumen prints and platinotype prints.

Sensationnelle Novitat will feature four of his colour flower collotypes.

Sensational Novelty

Photography exhibition by Martin Gerlach and Ogawa Kazumasa. January 20 until March 5. The Island Club, #34 Agora Anexartisias, Limassol. Tuesday-Saturday: 11am-6pm. Tel: 25-252010