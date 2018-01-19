Palestinian family shoots dead relative suspected of spying for Israel

A Palestinian family in the Gaza Strip said on Friday it had killed a relative they said had helped Israel track down and kill three senior Hamas militants, including one of the man’s own kinsmen.

In a statement, the family of Ahmed Barhoum said it had shot him in the city of Rafah after they were told by a militant group that he had provided information to Israel. This, the statement said, guided an Israeli air strike during the 2014 Gaza war that targeted the Hamas militants.

“In light of our religious and moral commitment we have executed the collaborator Ahmed Barhoum after he was handed over by the resistance factions,” the statement said, without giving the name of the militant group that had caught him.

The family said they had listened to their relative’s confession and saw the evidence against him. The Barhoums are one of Rafah’s largest families and well known for their closeness to Palestinian militant groups at odds with Israel.

Hamas, the Islamist movement that dominates the small, impoverished enclave, issued a statement praising the Barhoum family’s action as illustrating “its nobleness and deep affiliation with the (anti-Israel) resistance”.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

Over the years, Israel has established a network of contacts in the Palestinian territories, using a combination of pressure and sweeteners to entice Palestinians to divulge intelligence.

Hamas has sentenced 109 people to death and executed at least 25 in Gaza since 2007. Palestinian and international human rights groups have repeatedly condemned such use of the death penalty, and urged Hamas and its Western-backed rival based in the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority, to abolish it.

Israel withdrew soldiers and settlers from Gaza in 2005, leading to a Hamas takeover two years later, but continues to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

  • NadavKatz

    This is how they resolve differences, and this is how their leaders – political, educational, religious – deal with this phenomenon: promoting it.

    No wonder, Jews are extra careful when it comes to dealing with such beings. Slaughter, in mass, as we have been witnessing in Syria during the past six years, is clearly part of their culture.

    Try to imagine what they would do to the Jews if they could only lay their hands on them….!!

    • Douglas

      It’s good that Israel Government understand their mentality well and deal with any aggression positively as that is only what they understand.I wish Western Governments also had an equal understanding of their mentality and how to respond, it would have saved so many innocent civilian lives.

  • Plasma Dawn

    Mob justice. How nice and endearing…

    If this is what they do to their own family, it is too scary to even contemplate what they would do to their archenemy, Israel, if they even gained the upper hand.

