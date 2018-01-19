Paphos still has the music bug

Paphos is keeping up with the fast pace it had as the cultural capital with musical events there dominating the island at the moment. Making sure we don’t forget the glory of Pafos2017 just yet will be the concert From Bach to Prokofiev on January 26 at the Ethnarch Makarios III Lyceum at 8.30pm.

The concert, which will feature the piece Violin Sonata No. 1 in B minor BWV 1014 by Johann Sebastian Bach, Six Romanian Dances by Bela Bartok and Violin and Piano Sonata No. 1 in F minor Op 80 by Sergei Prokofiev, will feature Sorin Alexandrou Horlea on violin and Anita Tomasevich on piano.

Horlea, from Bucharest, started violin lessons at the age of eight. He studied at the George Enescu Music High-School and the Ciprian Porumbescu Music University. In 1997 he won third prize at the George Enescu Childhood Memories contest in Bucharest. During his university studies he played in the Radio Chamber Orchestra, Philarmonia Chamber Orchestra and in Bucharest Opera, but he mainly performed in the George Enescu Philharmonic. In 2000 he moved to Lebanon where he was appointed Assistant Concertmaster at the Lebanese National Symphony Orchestra. He moved to Cyprus in 2005 and since then he has been a member of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. He also works as an associate teacher of the Cyprus Youth Orchestra.

Alongside his output as an orchestral musician, he is an active performer as a soloist and in various chamber groups throughout Europe and Middle East, playing not only classical but also jazz and folk music.

Tomasevich, from Belgrade, began to play piano at the age of six. She studied at the Piano Department of the Academy of Art at the University of Novi Sad, Serbia and at the Royal Conservatory in The Netherlands.

She has performed extensively throughout Europe, including performances in Russia, Netherlands, Italy and Spain. She won the first prize in 1997 at the International Piano Competition of Tortona in Italy.

In 2005 she released her first CD recording with works of Scarlatti, Chopin, Scriabin and Prokofiev but in 2006 her career as a concert pianist was cut short because of a swimming pool accident. After eight years of recovery, she returned to music with a recital performance. She then went on to perform in chamber music and solo recitals and received excellent reviews.

As a chamber musician, Tomasevich forms a piano duo with established Dutch pianist Eke Simons and with Romanian violinist residing in Cyprus Sorin Alexandrou Horlea. She is also a founder and the Artistic Director of the Avaton Music Festival, International Festival of Contemporary music, which has received international acclaim.

From Bach to Prokofiev

Performance by Alexandrou Horlea on violin and Anita Tomasevich on piano. January 26. Ethinarch Makarios III Lyceum, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 99-539599