Police identify dead Israeli man

The man found dead earlier this week in a Limassol hotel currently undergoing renovation is 48-year-old Israeli citizen Khatib Anwar.

Police on Friday said his identity was confirmed through fingerprint checks and by a friend of Anwar’s, also from Israel who identified him.

He is believed to have been homeless.

Anwar was discovered by a security guard on Tuesday shortly after 4pm at a hotel by the coast and police were immediately called to the scene, where they cordoned off the area.

Police said that the man’s death does not seem to be due to criminal action however a tox screen and histopathology tests are being carried out to confirm the cause of death.