Three injured in car accident

Three people, a drunk driver, and a man and woman in a separate vehicle, were injured just before midnight Thursday on the Larnaca to Ayia Napa motorway after the former hit their car from behind.

According to police the drunk driver crashed into the vehicle causing it to hit a railing at the side of the road before it came to a halt in the middle of the motorway.

The two occupants of the car which was hit by the drunk driver, a woman and a man, were trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by the fire services.

The three injured people were then taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital.

A breathalyser test administered to the driver who caused the accident indicated 79mg instead of the 22mg permitted by law. He refused to be seen by a doctor and left the hospital.

The driver of the other car was examined and discharged, while his passenger, the woman, suffered a neck fracture and is being treated in the orthopedic ward of the hospital.

Police officers took the damaged cars to Oroklini police station.