Turkey shells Syria’s Afrin region, minister says operation has begun

January 19th, 2018 Middle East, Turkey, World 7 comments

Turkey shells Syria’s Afrin region, minister says operation has begun

A woman holds a picture of Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a protest against Turkish attacks on Afrin

Turkish artillery fired into Syria’s Afrin region on Friday in what Ankara said was the start of a military campaign against the Kurdish-controlled area.

The cross-border bombardment took place after days of threats from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to crush the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin in response to what Turkey sees as growing Kurdish strength across a wide stretch of north Syria.

“The operation has actually de facto started with cross-border shelling,” Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said, adding that no troops had crossed into Afrin.

Direct military action against territory held by Kurdish militia would open a new front in Syria’s civil war and would see Ankara confronting Kurds allied to the United States at a time when Turkey’s relations with Washington are reaching the breaking point.

The US State Department has called on Turkey to focus on the fight against Islamic State militants and not take military action in Afrin.

Reuters TV filmed Turkish artillery at the border village of Sugedigi firing on Friday morning into Afrin region, and the YPG militia said Turkish forces had fired 70 shells at Kurdish villages in Afrin starting at midnight.

Rojhat Roj, a YPG spokesman in Afrin, said it was the heaviest Turkish bombardment since Ankara stepped up threats to take military action against the Kurdish region. The YPG would respond with utmost force to any attack on Afrin, he said.

“Currently there are no casualties, all the damages are material so far,” he said.

But Canikli said Ankara was determined to destroy the Kurdish group. “All terror networks and elements in northern Syria will be eliminated. There is no other way,” he said.

“The operation in central Afrin may last a long time, but the terrorist organisation will swiftly come undone there.”

Although Canikli said no Turkish troops have gone into Afrin, Turkish newspapers said 20 buses carrying Free Syrian Army rebels crossed on Friday from Turkey into a Turkish-controlled part of northern Syria, on Afrin’s eastern flank.

They said the FSA rebels would deploy near the town of Azaz, where Kurdish shelling overnight struck a psychiatric hospital. The Turkish armed forces said several civilians wounded in the attack were taken to Turkey for treatment, and Turkish television footage showed rubble and damaged walls.

TENSION WITH US

Turkey has been angered by US military support for the Kurdish YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces which spearheaded the fight against Islamic State in Syria, and by an announcement that the United States would stay in Syria to train about 30,000 personnel in the swathe of eastern Syria under SDF control.

Turkey says the YPG is a terrorist group and a branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party which has waged an insurgency in south-east Turkey for decades, and Canikli criticised Washington for its continued emphasis on countering Islamic State.

“The threat of Daesh has been removed in both Syria and Iraq. With this reality out in the open, a ‘focus on Daesh’ statement is truly a meaningless remark,” he said.

Print Friendly
  • NadavKatz

    Increasingly the educated and wealthy elements in Turkey are leaving ship with “Sultan” Erdogan acting as the captain.

  • NadavKatz

    The Muslim Brotherhood of Turkey under “Sultan” Erdogan proceed with the latest aggressive act, and the world, by and large is silent….!!

  • Gold51

    Eventually …Turkeys small window of oppertunity has presented itself “AGAIN” while others sit back to work out a SOLUTION, Turkey walks away and starts the invasion.?
    Last opportunity after six long years of waiting, and spending billions invested in supporting ISIS, playing Nato members around including Russia and America and all for LAND GRAB as originally planned..AGAIN.!!

    • athessalonian

      Obviously,k you are either unable or refuse to comprehend, that the notion of Turkey wanting Syrian land, “land grab” in your terms, is absurd.

      • Gold51

        As you say….?
        I would have thought taking into consideration Erdogans history, it would be rather obvious what he’s upto.
        Anyway…..we each have opinions, but I would bet in a very short space of time it will become very obvious just how absurd he really is.

        • athessalonian

          Opinions mush be grounded within reasonable bounds. The notion of Turkey wanting to acquire Syrian land is outside the said bounds.

          • Gold51

            Rember what you just stated athessalonian, in the very near future we will discuss this topic again, evidence of destruction and occupation will be the order of the day after so killing.
            Erdogan is so predictable, his greed for money, oil, land and power is what he dreams off, make no mistake this despot is very willing to sacrifice all to get what he wants.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close