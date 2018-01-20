Anastasiades dismisses alternative strategies, BBF only solution for Cyprus

Talking abstractly about new strategies,  a Plan B or the notion of a two-state solution for Cyprus secures neither the conditions for peace, nor the well-being of Greek Cypriots, President Nicos Anastasiades said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian New Agency on Saturday.

The interview was conducted in the run-up to the first round of elections on January 28, and the president was asked to comment on a statement made to Phileleftheros newspaper in November, where he said: “It is necessary to have an honest discussion with the political powers, so we can see what ‘plan B’ is.”

Regarding ‘plan B’ and asked about a ‘two-state’ solution with the return of some territory to the Greek Cypriot side, Anastasiades said: “This is simply and answer to all those who refer to a plan B, new strategies, and an unspecified repositioning of the Cyprus problem, without making clear what they mean, or if they mean anything.  Talking abstractly about other plans and solutions, secures neither conditions for peace, nor the Greek Cypriots, or the functioning of the state.”

He said his objective, as it was with all of his predecessors was a bizonal bicommunal federation (BBF).

“For there to be a Cyprus solution, it is necessary to have the positive cooperation and contribution of Turkey.  At Crans-Montana we did not settle, not because of Mr Akinci’s stance, or due to our relationship, but due to the negative stance Ankara had on the crucial issue of security and guarantees,” he said.

Commenting on the elections and the polls, which have shown him to be in the lead, Anastasiades said that there are “no easy elections” and he has not been swayed by his position in the lead.

Regarding criticism from the political opposition that he denied a meeting with the five permanent UN Security Council members, Anastasiades said that he has no reason to reject an International Conference on Cyprus with the participation on the five permanent members of the Security Council.  “Quite the opposite, I am making every effort, with the objective being that through the participation of the five permanent members of the Security Council, there will be such an influence on Ankara, that they will understand that a solution to the Cyprus problem will be to the benefit of the Cypriot people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, and to Turkey as well.”

Asked why he didn’t move forward on negotiating a demarcation with Greece on an exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the President said that Cyprus has to demarcate its EEZ with three neighbouring countries, Turkey, Syria, and Greece.  He added that Turkey and Syria were “not in a position today, to negotiate the EEZ with the Republic of Cyprus.”  Regarding Greece, he said that the two countries were in close cooperation and working together.

Regarding the ‘haircut’ in 2013 and a statement from the former Eurogroup President, Jeroen Djisselbloem that Cyprus proposed the haircut, Anastasiades said that it was an agreement made between the former government and the troika.  He added that his government had proposed a one-off tax on deposits, which corresponded to bank interest of between 18 and 22 months, but this had been rejected by parliament, he said.  The president said a week later MPs turned around accepted the haircut, which was far worse.

  • The True Cypriot

    We agree to no “plan” put forward by GCs, Greeks or the EU.

  • UK

    I am a UK GC reading these hate filled comments. With these mentalities there will never be a peace. Why can’t you all accept that the problems have been caused by fascist nationalist on both sides whose agenda is hate and division.

    • HighTide

      You are mistaken. There has been peace here since 43 years, thanks to the Turkish intervention and partition. This is the longest peace period of the past century and beyond.

      • UK

        Invasion, which is what the second phase of the intervention was, is never the correct thing. To rape, kill and expel is always wrong. Again both sides to blame as they both committed these acts at some point.

        • HighTide

          It’s futile to discuss water under the bridge, it’s a matter of cause and effect, which means two separate states are going their own way.

          • UK

            To call it ’cause and effect’ is to trivialise a lot of pain and suffering. You may be right that a two state solution is ultimately the answer but not after holding a truth and reconciliation process where all parties are compensated fairly and each side accepts its wrongs. It’s a shame that you can’t see that in the UK, GC and TC get on just fine because we don’t have the hate filled bile that you all spout.

            • HighTide

              The reason why Turkish and Greek Cypriots are getting on well in the UK, and elsewhere abroad, is because they are governed by someone else and cannot dominate one another as the history of Cyprus shows.
              The two state solution is already in place, despite the ostrich behaviour of South Cyprus. It’s only a matter of time before all concerned come to terms with it. Nothing stops the two states to come to a conciliation in future, as two friendly neighboring states.

              • UK

                It’s not only that. We are not exposed to biased rants on a daily basis. These forums breed more hate and mistrust.

                • HighTide

                  The reason for that is explained above. It is easy to comment from abroad. Come and live here.

                  • UK

                    You come and live here – may do you some good

        • ROC

          What HT fails to mention to you, this peace is a Nationalist ploy to allow the Anatolians to flourish and create a Turkfily North at the expense of the indigenous Tc;s here below is the an extract from a well known leading Tc

          It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil. “Over 400 imams have been sent here as missionaries to target the children of settlers. Instead of English, lessons in Arabic and the Qur’an are being taught. Religion has never been a point of conflict in Cyprus, nationalism,

          “We don’t want Sunni Islam imposed on us but they are working systematically to radicalise the system and change the fate and culture of Turkish Cypriots,” he told the Guardian. “All this is alien because culturally, we are very close to the Greek Cypriots.”

        • The True Cypriot

          It ALL started with Greek racism, inspired by EOKA and Enosis and that ocurred MANY YEARS before Turkey set foot in Cyprus.

          Go back to where it started.

      • ROC

        Wrong your propaganda and lies preceded you, peace is BKs this is something that Turkey has lied in the last 44 years to allow the Anatolian to inpreganate the indigenous Tc as to take control of the North and to make sure they remove the Real TC, then create a province of Turkey, and you are a firm believer of this policy.

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    All empty talk, we all know that GCs do not want BBF, neither do the TCs because we know that it won’t work. When will they accept that the two-state solution is the answer?

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Mr. A clearly likes the chair he sits in….and wants to do so forever….just talking, smoking and watching the clouds.

    • HighTide

      and his bank account.

      • Vladimir

        which he has NOT with Bank of Cyprus but somewhere outside of the country to avoid any risks…

        • HighTide

          Haircuts abroad happen only on demand.

          • Ozay Mehmet

            Zito the good life at the top!

  • Anon

    “…BBF only solution for Cyprus..”
    Says Anastastiades.
    Half a century of failure and he still doesn’t get it ..what a clown.
    The solution for Cyprus is 2 states .
    The island has had peace since 1974. Problem solved.

  • Stanlio

    Any kind of federation requires the Turk minority understands how to behave in a modern European country. I see no evidence they are ready. From 1958 to 1974, they were engaged in a terrorist campaign aimed at partitioning the country. They withdrew into armed enclaves and became brainwashed by vicious, ultranationalist ideas. In 1974, they participated in the mass murder, mass rape and looting that characterised Turkey’s invasion of the island; and since then, rather than getting down on their knees and apologising for all the devastation they brought to the island, they’ve been arguing for the legitimisation of their crimes. Indeed, only last week, we saw in their Mickey Mouse ‘elections’ that the Turk minority continues to support parties and ideas that promote bigotry, violence and theft. The only way forward is for some kind of ‘de-Nazification’ programme to be introduced for the Turk minority. Unfortunately, rather than this, what we’re seeing in the occupied areas is a rise in Islamism and an intensification of Turk nationalism.

    • European Citizen

      Cyprus is not a modern, and soon will not be a European country. Any place where local mafia steals your money from your bank account is not a civilized country. Shame on Mr. Anastasiades and his thieving friends and family.

      • Evergreen

        I m in consensus with your view that Cyprus is not modern. Neither Cyprus society can be called a modern civilized society nor the main cultural and social traits are in line with genuine european values.

    • Anon

      There you go again like a parrot talking about ‘ Turk Minority ‘.
      What a Clown.
      You need some toilet paper for what comes out of your mouth .
      Or in your case , through your keyboard .
      You are nothing more than an armchair gangster with too much time on their hands .
      Long live the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus .
      The civilised and more beautiful side of the Island.

    • HighTide

      Copy & paste no. 345

      • Evergreen

        You skipped one number, it is 346 and not 345 actually😂😃

    • European Citizen

      Spoken like a true racist. Bravo!

    • cyprus observer

      Any kind of federation requires the Turk minority understands how to behave in a modern European country.
      So why do you think you are in any position to teach them? What’s modern and European about the South?
      Such arrogance and superiority.

  • antonis/ac

    ” At Crans-Montana we did not settle . . . due to the negative stance Ankara had on the crucial issue of security and guarantees.”

    Exactly; the Turks were guarantors and the whole world witnessed what they did in Cyprus in the summer of 1974. Instead of restoring the constitutional order upset by the coup, as they were obligated by their guarantor status, they invaded, killed, raped, tortured and forced close to 200,000 Greek Cypriots out of their homes and properties and gave them to settlers from mainland Turkey. And what is more, this is the same people who currently provoke Greece in the Aegean, invaded Iraq and Syria, threaten to “hoist” the flag of Islam in Jerusalem and to flood Europe with refugees, kill, rape and mistreat the Christian and Jews of Turkey, drop bombs on innocent Yazides; they even murder, rape and imprison their own people because the disagree with the Islam-fascist regime in Ankara. Only an idiot would want to accept these criminals as guarantors of his/her country.

    • HighTide

      The whole world witnessed the Greek and Greek Cypriot coup in 1974 with the attempt to join the island with Greece, dumping their Turkish Cypriot co-owners in the process. You got the bill for it.
      At least you aptly described yourself and your likes who have signed the guarantor agreement that is valid to this day. All you can do is weep in sorrow for your misdeeds and the consequences.

      • Sam

        Are you really gonna spend the rest of your life living in delusion and licking the ass of greater men?

      • Sam

        You have to stop at some point friend, for your sake.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    Nikaros is becoming a bit boring now.If he still believes in Cyprus becoming a BBF then he is in dreamland.
    For a short while BBF was an option at best.Unfortunately there is only one option left on the table now.
    A two state solution is the way forward and the sooner every so called GC politician realizes this the better.
    Starting with the President they must all stop giving false hopes of any other kind of ‘solution’.

  • turkishcypriot

    Two state is the inevitable solution for the Cyprus Problem. If Anas thinks that he will get his way without Turkey’s involvement then he is the biggest fool of all. The support he is getting from the UN and the EU is bound to stop one day.

  • European Citizen

    “Two state solution”, “BBF” are all and the same thing. Undue complexity because of inability to recognize the value in unity. These “solutions” are designed to fail. This is the only intention of the corrupt outgoing government of the Republic of Cyprus – keep the island weak and divided. Unity would challenge the power grab of the administration over the island, and Thieving Anastasiades cannot afford for this to happen.

    • HighTide

      The two state solution is already in place, all what’s missing is eventual recognition of the TRNC which is bound to come in time. Unity is a pipe dream.

  • Bunny

    With all due respect to the Pres, he is wrong, yes, WRONG! The BBF has not come any nearer since the idea was first promulgated. The only potential and viable solution is a federation of autonomous district-states (Nicosia, Larnaca, Kyrenia etc.), overseen by a federal authority whose only tasks would be money, military (minimal), environment, security and international relations. Note that this federal authority handles ONLY matters of common national interest (NO distinction between Greek or Turkish matters), because all local affairs, including education, housing, transport etc., would be handled at district-state level. This schematic is similar to that of many very successful countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan etc. in various ways)

    • HighTide

      It’s not possible to do away with the system of two separate communities, hence two sovereign states are the only viable solution.

  • Stelios Pneumaticos

    President Anastasiades’s first term was overall successful. The economy has rebounded, relations with the EU are in great shape, the search for hydrocarbons was well handled and there is hope for more findings and Cypriots are generally better off than they were when he started. He should be reelected by voters.The perennial Cyprus political problem is however still with us. He must have the courage to advance it in his second term. With Mr. Mustafa Akinci as TC leader, he has an excellent chance to arrive at a fair option. I would suggest that his first step should be to clearly explain to Greek Cypriots that the status quo is not a viable long term option. He must also explain to the GC that our predicament for the last 50 years was primarily due to our MISTAKES and secondly to the terrible behavior of Turkey. We must find a solution to the political problem – preferably in the model of the federation with the TC, but if not that, then something else that would be acceptable to all. Staying in limbo for another 40 years will not be a good legacy for big Nick or any other GC politician. Good Luck from a Canadian with deep Greek Cypriot feelings.

    • European Citizen

      Mr. A’s first term has been a disaster hidden from the public eyes in the thousands of Court applications against the Republic of Cyprus. These cases have not been resolved for over 5 years now and are being artificially slowed down in the legal system of Cyprus.

      Once these cases find their resolution and the Republic of Cyprus is hit with billions in Court awards, only then it will become clear to everyone just how much this man failed his country and its citizens.

      Until then, you can praise him all you want, but if you have not suffered the injustice at the hands of the corrupt administration of Mr. A you would never know how we, the people who have suffered, feel.

      This thief should not be re-elected…

      • DisplayDriver

        Were you around when we had the last “shower”?

    • Ozay Mehmet

      Another Canadian voice, Stelios….agreeing with you.

    • DisplayDriver

      Nik couldn’t do any worse that what came before him. Good that you accept that you are responsible for the divided island. Good that Nik points out Akel voted down the perfectly sensible first option for a bailout and then accepted a much more damaging one a week later. Cyprus were never going to get the favourable bailout terms given to Greece because by then they knew you can’t trust some nations once they have received the funds and nobody cared if tiny Cyprus chose to return to the Cypriot pound.

    • HighTide

      Acceptable to all are only two separate states.

  • Gold51

    President Nick is the best bet for a solution so far if Ankara wants a solution.
    I believe a solution with Akinci is very much on the table, but as we all know
    Akinci is in “NO” position to agree, attend or make any positive disition for the well being of ALL Cypriots with president Nick.
    That’s not what Ankara wants….its obvious even to the most ignorant.

    • HighTide

      The “NO” position is called “OXI” and its copyright lies with the South.

      • Gold51

        Go scribble your dribble somewhere else….please.

        • HighTide

          You should heed your own advice. It’s meant for you.

    • European Citizen

      Mr. A has no intention of sharing the natural resources he and his family and friends have set their eyes on. He will stop at nothing. He is a madman, thief and a liar. Do not believe a single word he says.

      His only intention is to keep the island divided and controlled by his family and friends. That’s his only legacy.

      • Gold51

        What a load of rubbish.
        I think you got President of EU Cyprus mixed in your brain with Despot Dictator Erdogan the president of non recongnised Turkish occupied north Cyprus trnc.

        • European Citizen

          No, I have my facts straight. Anastasiades STOLE my money from my bank account. He is a thief and a liar. He will continue to steal people’s money if reelected. Wake up and open your eyes! Do not be fooled by this thief and a liar.

          • Vegchef

            So who should we vote for then, Baby Pap, Malas, Lillikas, etc.

            • European Citizen

              Literally nobody. Make the turnout unconstitutionally low to collapse this sinking, stinking crapship.

    • Evergreen

      But he lost his chance in Crans Montana through his own efforts.

      • Gold51

        Oh stop it…kets not even go there…..!!

        • HighTide

          Anastasiades did, Kotzias too.

  • HighTide

    BBF is dead.

    • Frustrated

      It died a death in July at Crans Montana.

      • HighTide

        R.I.P.

      • Evergreen

        Exactly.

      • Oh Come ON!

        …at the hands of Mr Anastasiades and Mr Kotsias, no less!

