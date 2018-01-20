Britain able to have bespoke deal with EU, says Macron

Britain able to have bespoke deal with EU, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during a meeting with the German Chancellor at Elysee Palace in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday Britain would be able to have a bespoke deal with the European Union after Brexit, one of Prime Minister Theresa May’s objectives.

But in an interview with the BBC, Macron said London’s financial centre could not enjoy the same level of access to the EU under May’s current Brexit plan, which envisages Britain leaving the EU’s single market and customs union.

Macron has said in the past Britain could have pacts with the EU along the lines of those with Canada or Norway but not its own, special deal.

But asked in the interview whether that was fair, given how long Britain had been part of the EU, Macron said: “No, it’s not a question to be fair or unfair. I take that as a reference. But for sure, you will have your own solution.”

Asked whether there would be a bespoke, special solution for Britain, he replied: “Sure, but you will … I take these two references because this special way should be consistent with the preservation of the single market and our collective interests.

“And you should understand that you cannot by definition have the full access to the single market if you don’t tick the box.”

Macron insisted Britain would not get full access to the EU’s single market without accepting its basic principles of freedom of movement and willingness to abide by EU jurisdiction.

“As soon as you decide not to join these preconditions, it’s not full access,” he said. “So it’s something perhaps between this full access … and a trade agreement.”

Macron repeated a warning he made during a visit to Britain on Thursday that full access to the EU single market for Britain’s financial services was not possible.

“It depends on the proposals made by the UK,” he said. “But for sure, full access for financial services to the single market is not feasible, given the functioning of the single market – so by definition it’s not a full access.”

Britain and the EU struck a divorce deal last month that paved the way for talks on future trade ties and boosted hopes of an orderly Brexit.

The BBC released extracts on Saturday of the Macron interview which it will broadcast in full in the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

  • Banjo

    Macron says Britain can have a bespoke deal after Brexit. He is quite rightly reinforcing the obvious , something I myself have been saying for many months , to the ridicule and abuse of some of our regular commentators, those of whom must now be terribly disappointed by Macron’s words .

    Such a bespoke deal , by definition,will include a tweaking of the ” four freedoms” and ” membership of the single market “.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Macron has stated clearly that the UK must “tick all the boxes”. That includes the “four freedoms” and the ECJ. Now if that’s what you call “tweaking” then that’s one more word you do not know the meaning of. Oh yes and stop elevating yourself above the common Brexit herd. Over the last 18 months you’ve said a lot of things almost all of them total crap!

      • Banjo

        perhaps you’d like to share your understanding of the word bespoke.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Get a dictionary! And while you’re at you can look up imperialism and tweaking.!

          • Banjo

            Accepting the four freedoms as they are and having membership of the single market doesn’t seem very , bespoke , to me.

            Presumably because I don’t know what bespoke means either.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              There you go! Macron is not offering the “bespoke” deal you assert you’ve been pushing for for several months. So the only deal he is offering is stay in the EU or else take one of the the existing deals off the shelf.

              • Banjo

                Did you not catch the headline of this article.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  Yes I did! Is there a point to your question? It seems in the absence of sensible discussion everyone has gone into trading insults. Even that teapot Neroli has turned up to stick in her penny’s worth.

            • Monica

            FYI.
            Tweaking means to ” improve a system or mechanism by making fine adjustments “.

            The four freedoms and membership of the single market will be tweaked in the bespoke deal.

            What did you imagine tweaking to mean.

            • EGB

              But you cannot tweak the laws of physics or the passage of time so not everything can be tweaked. Tweaking is as you say, making fine adjustments, not redesigning it.

              • Banjo

                Yes fine adjustment , there will be no redesigning, there’s no need to go to all that trouble.a tweak will do.

                Such as , free movement becoming easy movement, a phrase coined by Keir Starmer

            • Gipsy Eyes

              You’re back into your supercilious twat mode again. This is your most obnoxious mode. where exactly has Macron said anything will be “tweaked”? He has stated clearly what the UK needs to do to stay in the single market or to get a deal includes financial services. You still don’t seem to be able to read what’s in front of you.

              • Banjo

                Tweaked was my word , not Macrons.

                A bespoke deal means the deal must be different to other deals , ergo something will be adjusted or tweaked.

                I’m not married to the word tweaked , you can have adjusted , changed , altered , any of those , or choose your own equivalent if you wish.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  You see Banjo, I know it’s your word but I wanted you to own up to it! Like I said you’re in supercilious twat mode and you claim and I quote, “Macron says Britain can have a bespoke deal after Brexit. He is quite rightly reinforcing the obvious , something I myself have been saying for many months , to the ridicule and abuse of some of our regular commentators, those of whom must now be terribly disappointed by Macron’s words”. that you and Macron are thinking along the same lines. Now if I was a Trump follower I’d say what you’re doing is spreading “fake news”. Meaning that whatever words you use Macron uses and visa versa.
                  Anyway, isn’t it obvious to you that no one, other than Monica, gives a monkey’s what you think, because what you think is no different to what most of us scrape off our shoes after taking a careless walk in the park. you’re very good at making unsubstantiated assertions but the moment anyone challenges you on evidence you have nothing to say.
                  Must stop wasting my time responding to your comments!

    • EGB

      A bespoke deal does not, by definition, include the tweaking of anything in particular. Macron is just playing politics, the basic rules cannot be ‘tweaked’.

      • Banjo

        Tweaking means changing , altering , adjusting. Ergo …..

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Macron may be playing politics or else he is just reciting the EU line and persisting with their red lines. Just as the UK caved in over the three preconditions for starting trade talks they will either cave in again over the single market or else they will take the worst step and walk away with no deal

    Surely Macron cannot make such a commitment unilaterally on behalf of the EU?

    • Monica

      Why not ?
      Tusk, Juncker, Barnier, Merkel,’Uncle Tom Cobley & all’ do.
      And none of it will have effect on the majority of the British who voted in the Referendum. 🙂

      • Mr Magoo

        Says she who lives where?

        • Monica

          Property both in and out of the EU 🙂

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        They all do? Give us some examples please.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Macron is not making a unilateral commitment. He is simply stating EU policy and objectives which have been clear ever since the UK triggered Article 50. A policy and objectives are still being “worked towards” by the UK government.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        A bespoke solution is not EU policy & objectives at all. The UK always wanted a bespoke solution & that was rejected by the EU, so yes, Macron IS making a unilateral, i.e. promised by Macron alone, commitment.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          He is not. The UK’s idea of a “bespoke” deal is one that allows them to stay in the single market and customs union as long as they are called something else and freedom of movement and ECJ jurisdiction are not included. Macron is telling the UK if that’s what you want then you “have to tick all the boxes”. That is EU policy!

        • Banjo

          Rightly or wrongly , with the current political situation in Germany , Macron is seen as being at the helm of the EU.

