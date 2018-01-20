The Celtic charm of storytelling

Ireland is known for its Celtic tales and its people for their rich imagination. So, any kind of storytelling from the Ireland is sure to have us wondering about certain legends, Irish traditions and this magical country where the stories are set. Two such storytelling nights have been reserved for next week at Kasteliotissa Hall in Nicosia.

Under the name Elves and Daemons – Tales and Sounds from Ireland, Marina Katsari, David Faure Brac, Christine Giraud, Vaggelis Gettos and Evagoras Bekiaris will put on a unique Irish musical storytelling experience in a venue that is just right to flirt with the imagination.

Storyteller Katsari, who is known for her commitment to the art of storytelling and also her synergies with musicians from various fields, will come together with four experts. Faure Brac (Irish flutes, banjo, guitar) is a multi-instrumentalist from France who is dedicated to Irish music, Christine Giraud is a Franco-Danish singer, Vaggelis Gettos is a Greek musician who plays accordion, guitar, percussion and who has created the scenario for the performances, and Bekiaris is a Cypriot music engineer. Together they will set up a dialogue between Celtic tales and traditional Irish tunes.

The five storytellers will take us to Ireland via musical storytelling on Thursday and Saturday at 8pm. The free performances will be in Greek and there will be English subtitles.

Elves and Daemons: Tales and Sounds from Ireland

A musical storytelling performance. January 25 and 27. Kasteliotissa Hall, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Greek with English subtitles. Tel: 97-843347