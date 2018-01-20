Conservationists slam Paralimni beach alterations

Conservationists are protesting over yet another intervention on a beach by the municipality in Paralimni, which appears to have undertaken gentrification of the area’s coastline.

In an open letter to the Famagusta district officer Giorgos Chrysafinis, Cyprus Natural Coastline charged that the district administration, which is responsible for protecting the beaches, has tolerated the unacceptable situation for a long time and ‘turned a blind eye to the arbitrary and illegal interventions by the Paralimni municipality’.

Things have come to a head, the group said, urging the district administration to assume its responsibilities over the substantial degrading, alteration, and destruction of the coastline.

“The arbitrary and unlawful interventions within the beach protection zone are now noticed across the entire coastline” within Paralimni’s municipal boundaries, the letter said.

“From south to north, the destructive interventions start from the area of Nisia, immediately after Cavo Greco, and reach the beaches of Da Costa, Fig Tree Bay, Crystal Springs, Sirina, and the Kapparis area,” it added.

The latest foray by the bulldozers, which seem to have become Mayor Theodoros Pyrillis’ trademark, even adorning his birthday cake, was at the Skilon beach – created by previous excavations – where a dirt road has been formed to link the north section of the beach with the neighbouring Proskopi beach.

The work apparently included intervening in the estuary of a local river, which constitutes a risk to visitors to the area, the group said.

“The coastline is part of our common environment and our natural heritage.”

Images of excavators and trucks carrying out illegal rockworks and formation of beaches with the aim of providing services to the public have become symbols of the inadequate protection and management of beaches in the Paralimni municipality, the conservationists said.