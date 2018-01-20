EU legal specialists due in Cyprus in connection with reform of island’s courts

Specialists from the European Union will be arriving on January 23 as part of a fact-finding visit to Cyprus in the framework of reforming the courts’ civil procedures.

According to an official announcement, the specialists will be on the island from January 23 to 25, and the head of the team will be Lord John Antony Dyson, a former Judge of the UK’s High Court and former head of the British Appeals Court.

Dyson’s team will also be made up of lawyer and civil procedure adviser, David di Mambro, lawyer and former general director of the Irish attorney general’s office, Finola Flanagan, Cypriot lawyer, Marcos Drakos, and the spokespersons of Ireland’s public administration office, Nathy Walsh and Hugh O’ Donnell.

The team will also be accompanied by the Irene Georgiopoulou and Sebastien Renaud from the structural reform support service of the EU. Giorgos Erotokritou, former Judge of the island’s Supreme Court and director of the court’s reform and training office, is the project coordinator.

This is the first visit that the team will be conducting to Cyprus. The specialists will meet with the head and members of the Supreme Court, the reforms committee, the Cyprus judges association, judges from district courts, the chief registrar and other registrars of the court, the head of the Cyprus bar association, the heads of the local branches of the bar association, academics, and others.

According to the announcement, the project is considered to be important for the plan to reform the courts.