Heavy penalties for bird trappers after covert surveillance on bases [VIDEO]

January 20th, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 21 comments

Trapper caught on video killing a blackcap with a small knife

A total of 19 individuals were successfully convicted for offences committed in 2016 related to illegal bird trapping, BirdLife Cyprus has announced.

All 19 received fines, while seven of them also received suspended jail sentences

The last case with most severe sentences for two individuals included fines of €6,600 and €3,200 and a 20-month jail sentence suspended for three years for one of the two individuals.

“These are the most severe sentences for the 2016 operation. The same surveillance method was used in autumn 2017 and more cases are currently under investigation,” the announcement said.

In autumn 2016, the Sovereign Base Area (SBA) Police worked with specialist RSPB Investigations staff, with the support of BirdLife Cyprus, and installed covert cameras at several key illegal trapping hotspots on the Eastern Sovereign Base Area (ESBA) in Cyprus.

This was the first time this method of surveillance was used in Cyprus, the announcement said. The 19 individuals were the target of the surveillance.

“The shocking footage shows individuals removing the struggling birds from the mist nets then killing them with knives before tossing the bodies into buckets,” it added.

A report published by BirdLife Cyprus revealed that an estimated 800,000+ birds were illegally killed on the Eastern SBA area in Dhekelia in autumn 2016.

The overall estimate, including the Republic of Cyprus, climbs to 1.7 million birds illegally killed in autumn 2016.

The report for the autumn 2017 trapping season is due out in the next couple of months.

“Illegal bird trapping is a persistent problem and these court sentences recognise that this is a serious wildlife crime,” said the announcement.

BirdLife said that in addition to supporting covert surveillance in the SBAs, it would continue pushing hard for action against law-breaking restaurants in the Republic that sell illegally trapped birds and also with its systematic monitoring as well as education efforts in schools and beyond, with the aim of reducing the demand that drives the bird killing.

 

  • Neroli

    Are they paying the fines or are they just NPFs

  • Barry White

    What and why are these criminal foreigners doing and allowed to be on the Sovereign Bases territory and to commit crimes? It is not their country.

    • almostbroke

      And it’s a military base , ultimate sanctions ! Lol

  • JS Gost

    Why can the SBA manage this and the Republic can’t ? Rhetorical question really.

  • Veritas

    A disgrace to RoC. Penalties not heavy enough. Come down hard on any restaurant serving these birds, put the owners behind bars and close down the places.

    • divadi bear

      Veritas
      I have been writing for years that the restaurants must be closed down when they are known to serve the birds. If anyone happens to see this happening, please report it to the RSPB as soon as possible !

    • Neroli

      And MPs who eat them?

  • Vova Khavkin

    Not heavy enough

    • Evergreen

      No.

    • divadi bear

      Vova K.
      You are right; the fines should be tripled and if it is not the person’s first time to be caught, then put him in prison for a year !!!

  • Monica

    Better …. But it’s time for a few JAIL sentences (not ‘suspended’ ones) !

  • Eye on Cyprus

    19 caught and given quite minor penalties, when compared to the profit in a disgusting ‘industry’. How terrible to receive a suspended sentence! What percentage might these19 criminals represent among the entirety of such filth? 2% perhaps. Maybe less! Such odds are little deterrent and the fines can be recovered by a little extra poaching.

    • SuzieQ

      I bet they won’t pay their fines, anyway.

      • Eye on Cyprus

        As the poaching has reached almost industrial levels, they should qualify for Small Business Loans. Then, they could pay the fines – but not the bank; or NOT pay either the fines or the bank. Then they could simply wait for a government amnesty on their crimes and their NPLs.

        Perhaps it’s time to include poaching and law-breaking restaurants to be included in Cyprus’s GDP calculations.

        • Adele is back x

          Lol 😆 x

        • SuzieQ

          😄😄

        • Barry White

          And at the very least, full coverage onvtge Cyprus Tourist Office and other Government websites.

          Love Cyprus… we roll out the red carpet and kill thousands of song birds just for you.

  • Cydee

    Well done those bodies that initiated the surveillance of this prehistoric practice.
    Now – name and shame.

    • SuzieQ

      Don’t hold your breath, Cydee!

    • almostbroke

      Not in C M they are Cypriot !

      • Adele is back x

        Ditto!

