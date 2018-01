A man, working on the construction of a hotel in Ayia Napa, was found dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said that the man was found at approximately 12:15pm in the Limanaki area of Ayia Napa, where, according to the authorities, he lost consciousness, while laying concrete.

The man is believed to have died from a heart attack, authorities noted.

Police and officials from the labour inspection office had immediately arrived at the scene to investigate.