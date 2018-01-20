Martial strike gives United points at Turf Moor

A superbly taken 54th minute goal from Anthony Martial gave Manchester United a hard-earned 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku showed strength and skill as he held off two challenges on the right flank before delivering a perfect cross-field pass to Martial whose powerful shot crashed in off the under-side of the bar.

Burnley responded well, though, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson hitting the bar with a free kick and the Clarets put United under plenty of pressure throughout the second half.

Home goalkeeper Nick Pope produced a fine save to deny Martial another goal as second placed United closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to nine points ahead of their rival’s game against Newcastle United later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal ended a five-game winless streak in all competitions by thrashing London rivals Crystal Palace 4-1 with four goals inside the first 22 minutes.

West Ham United and Bournemouth fought out a lively 1-1 draw as substitute Javier Hernandez cancelled out Ryan Fraser’s opener for the visitors at the London Stadium.

A well-taken first-half penalty from striker Jamie Vardy and an injury-time goal from midfielder Riyad Mahrez gave Leicester City a 2-0 win over Watford in an entertaining game on Saturday.

Paul Lambert enjoyed the perfect start to his career as Stoke City manager as his new side brushed aside Huddersfield Town 2-0 at a raucous bet365 stadium to move out of the relegation zone.

Everton substitute Oumar Niasse scored with his first touch to salvage a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion but Saturday’s game was overshadowed when the their Ireland midfielder James McCarthy suffered a suspected broken leg in the second half.