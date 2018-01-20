A minute with Rachel Grainger-Christou Pasykaf Homecare Nurse

Where do you live?

Just moved to a smaller house on outskirts of Emba, Paphos. So happy with this move, cosy light house with beautiful walled garden, perfect for long summer lunches/evenings with friends and safe place for our beloved three dogs.

Best childhood memory?

Playing out during the long summer holidays until dark (UK) with the neighbours, playing tennis (I always had to be Chris Evert-Lloyd), riding bikes, water fights and staying over at my best friend Rachel’s house with her two sisters, animals, frogging and newting in her Grandma’s pond. Sitting on our front lawn in our nighties with the neighbours, with our parents & drinking Dandilion & Burdock!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

Mmmm, have a few faves. Only really eat out on special occasions, but love Cavalini, La Vinga Trattoria, Popadums. Vrisi tou Yerolakko taverna (Tsada) does the best meze in Paphos. Muse. Doria restaurant holds many happy memories from years gone by for me.

What did you have for breakfast?

Jasmine green tea, Oats, banana, honey and a dash of milk. Slow release complex carbohydrates to sustain my energy throughout the morning!

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Definitely a day person, oh and I like my siestas too! Fave night out, a meal out with family and friends but to be honest would much rather invite friends to our home, relaxed, good bottle of wine and treats to eat and a hearty laugh.

Best book ever read?

Married to a Bedouin. A true story, based in Petra Jordan. I have a great passion for the Middle East, it people, culture and customs.

Favourite film of all time?

Grease – just love the music and know all the words to every song… even though I can’t sing… some would say!

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

The first time I took my mum and boys to Jordan, for 9 days, I planned the whole trip myself and we explored the whole country except Wadi Rum… still to be done. Such a beautiful country with many contrasts, steeped in culture and history, hospitality and something for everyone. So easy to travel around and so much to see within a few days and so accessible from Cyprus.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Sam Smith, Bruno Mars and whatever my 18-yearr-old son plays via his blue tooth. I like his taste in music and am pleased to say he appreciates my favourites too, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury and anything soul.

What is always in your fridge?

Lots of Ikea scented candles, they melt in the cupboard during the summer months. And a bottle of Tsangarides Shiraz Rose on chill!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Cosy country abode, a village not too far from the sea either. With a country garden full of herbs, wild flowers where I could grow my own veg and a piece of land to keep rescued dogs, a field for them to run around in. It’s more about the animals than myself. I love living in Cyprus and can’t imagine living anywhere cold again after 24 years. This is my home.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Michael Jackson and/or Princess Diana, both idols of mine growing up both had a very mischievous side to them. I have always admired them both for different reasons. Would love to have met them both.