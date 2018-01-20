Neophytou on the campaign trail in Nicosia’s old town

It is crucial to secure Cyprus’ stable course in the upcoming elections, Disy chief Averof Neophytou said on Saturday during a walk in Nicosia’s old town, ahead of the first round of elections to take place on January 28.

“We have seen it in practice. The market has opened, the bazaar is bustling, trust has returned. Cyprus has been able to stand on its feet, we are on the right path, and the most crucial thing about these elections, coming up in a week, is for the Cypriot people, which we trust, to seal the continuation of this stable course, in cooperation with all the political powers, and the support of the communal alliance,” he said.

Neophytou noted that only through cooperation, consultations, and common understanding, can social issues be settled. “We will continue to remain serious and responsible,” Neophytou added.

The Disy leader said that it was owed to “all those that made sacrifices and suffered serious blows these last few years.”

In a post on his personal Twitter from his visit to the capital’s old town, Neophytou is seen in a video balancing coffee cups, in which he captions, “This is how we maintained balance the last five year. And this is how we will continue. For the good of our country.”

Link to tweet: https://twitter.com/AverofCY/status/954656680679215104