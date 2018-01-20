Turkey air strikes hit Syria’s Afrin province

January 20th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Middle East, Turkey, World 36 comments

Turkey air strikes hit Syria’s Afrin province

Turkish President Erdogan addresses his supporters in Usak

Turkish warplanes struck positions of a US-backed Kurdish militia in Syria’s Afrin province on Saturday, opening a new front in the Syrian civil war and raising the prospect of deeper strains between Turkey and Washington.

The operation sees Ankara confronting Kurdish fighters allied to the United States at a time when relations between Turkey and Washington – Nato allies and members of the coalition against Islamic State – appear dangerously close to a breaking point.

Turkey’s move could also complicate its push to improve ties with Russia. Moscow will demand in the United Nations that Turkey halt the its military operation, a member of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s security committee told RIA news on Saturday.

The bombing raids targeted the Syrian-Kurdish YPG militia, a senior Turkish official said. A Turkey-backed rebel group in Syria, the Free Syrian Army, was also providing assistance to the Turkish military’s operation in Afrin, the official added.

The YPG said a number of people had been wounded in the air strikes, but said it remained unclear how many. There were currently no clashes between Turkish forces and the YPG, “only skirmishes” at the edge of the Afrin region, according to Rojhat Roj, a YPG spokesman in Afrin.

Reuters cameramen in Hassa, near the border with Syria, heard the sound of heavy bombardment and saw thick plumes of smoke rising from the Syrian side of the border. The warplanes appeared to be striking from the Turkish side of the border, one of the cameramen said.

The attacks, which Turkey is calling Operation Olive Branch, follow weeks of warnings against the YPG in Syria from President Tayyip Erdogan and his ministers. Turkey considers the YPG to be an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has carried out a deadly, three-decade insurgency in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast.

Smoke rises from the Syria’s Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province

The YPG’s growing strength across a swath of northern Syria has alarmed Ankara, which fears the creation of an independent Kurdish state on its southern border.

The Turkish military said its operation in Afrin was to provide safety for Turkey’s border and to “eliminate terrorists… and save friends and brothers, the people of the region, from their cruelty.”

“We will destroy the terror corridor gradually as we did in Jarabulus and Al-Bab operations, starting from the west,” Turkey’s Erdogan said, referring to previous operations in northern Syria designed to push out Islamic State and check the YPG’s advance.

Earlier on Saturday, the military said it hit shelters and hideouts used by the YPG and other Kurdish fighters, saying Kurdish militants had fired on Turkish positions inside Turkey.

But the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces – of which the YPG is a major component – accused Turkey on Saturday of using cross-border shelling as a false pretext to launch an offensive in Syria.

Differences over Syria policy have further complicated Turkey’s already difficult relationship with Nato ally the United States. Washington has backed the YPG, seeing it as an effective partner in the fight against Islamic State.

A US State Department official on Friday said military intervention by Turkey in Syria would undermine regional stability and would not help protect Turkey’s border security.

Instead, the United States has called on Turkey to focus on the fight against Islamic State. Ankara accuses Washington of using one terrorist group to fight another in Syria.

Print Friendly
  • Joe Smith

    Time for Russia to knock out the Turks

    • Sam

      Why would they do that?
      Another Waster,

      • ROC

        USA and Russian see the Kurds as friends, something that puts Turkeys nose out of joint,

        and everyone is loving it

      • Joe Smith

        The Russians have been waiting for any excuse to sort the turkeys out! Don’t cry boy!

  • Gold51

    Yet to see Turkey take on a fair match.
    Last time Turkey shot down a Russia war plane…. Erdogan was screaming out rape and all Nato members came to wipe Erdogan tears.

    • Sam

      Mmmm, And the EU had to come to the ROC and put some money in your pockets and wipe the Tears of being Skint!
      You no what BP stands for? BROKE POCKET
      Your broke man and beg either the EU or the Russians!
      Another Waster!

  • ROC

    One thing we all know that Turkey is the bully of the area, I do not think any other countries respect this country its has no concept of diplomacy or any idea of democracy, a country that I can only describe as cowwards

    • Sam

      Who is we all???
      Many countries respect Turkey you Moron,
      Such a boyish Pathetic Statement from a Racist;
      Full of hate and jealousy,

      • ROC

        Dont be a silly boy nearly all countries have had some sort of skirmishes with this backward country, from Israel, to Russian to the USA, to countries in the EU, Cyprus, Greece, just because they do business with this country dont mean they are friends, and dont be an idiot and play the race card, makes you sound like your clutching straws

        • Sam

          Don’t be deluded Girl as there is 195 countries in the world and only a fraction of these countries dislike Turkey and those countries whom don’t like Turkey are the ones we kicked there butts “Namely your half Country”

          USA strained relations is very recent; Russian Ties are brilliant considering we was wrong to shoot down there plane;
          I wouldn’t know where to start telling you how many countries love the “Turks”
          Lets Get this right Moron; Because we do business with these countries we are friends,
          I dont need to play any race card with you as you have clearly won medals of Racism on this site and every reader knows exactly what I am referring too;

          Swing your Hook mate! lol

  • Louis

    Yet another cowardly attack on inferior forces….
    Seems to be Turkey’s trait.

  • The Bowler

    Treacherous “ally” America cannot bring enemies to Turkish borders and expect Turkey to sit on it’s hands. Turkey will do whatever it needs to do to protect the integrity and the unity of the sacred soil of the country.

    • ROC

      Turkey only knows one thing, if the forces or country is less powerful it likes to bully. this is why this country will never strife forward, still stuck in the dark ages ,

      • Sam

        Your intructions are awaiting from the EU,
        Prepare to march when told!

        • ROC

          Well one thing we can all celebrate no chance of Turkey joining,that alone should be made into a public holiday in Europe

          • Sam

            Get this in your head;
            Turkey is fed up of the Tease of the EU membership!
            We know it wont happen, Hence why Turkey has diversified,
            Turkey has built many friends around the and Trading is booming!

  • HighTide

    Today’s situation in Syria, and indeed in the whole Middle East, is a direct result of western powers occupying, exploiting, carving up and sowing distrust among the locals ever since they got involved there. Today, nothing has changed.

    • Sam

      I get the feeling the west has a clear agenda,
      Knowingly bringing/Arming the PKK or there Associated groups at the Turkish boarders can only mean one thing,
      The intention is to break Turkey down;
      Disgusting behaviour from a close NATO Alliance;
      One word; “Betrayal”

  • Evergreen

    Every powerful country is in Syria with some pretext.

  • Gold51

    The corridor for ISIS fighters is a little more easterly…..of course there of no threat to Turkey, thanks to the Kurds.?
    The world is going to sit on thier hands “again” while he Turks carry out thier slaughter against redundant Kurdish fighters and civilians with western equipment and agreeing with despot Dictator Erdogan that kurds are terrorists.?
    A classic example of double standards and hypocracy by the West as they allow a despot dictator about to commit attrocities again.
    Land grab is the way forward for Erdogan.!!

    • Jean Michel

      Turks take,never give back..

      • Sam

        Every Country with Power takes,
        And?

        • ROC

          what a feeble excuse to justify what a backward country does,

          • Sam

            Didn’t the Americans take it from the Red Indians?
            Does that make them right?

            The fact is turkey did not take any country from anywhere; The people of those countries accepted Turkey to rule it; Factual
            TC wanted Turkey to help; And they did; Simple as it gets;

            You should be lucky you have half a country without Conquering it;
            It was handed to you on a plate whilst double Crossing us TC;

            ROC just expects everything on plate;
            You were slaves of Cyprus man and now you play landlords; Did I say that before!! lol

            • ROC

              If you going to quote history make sure you use your terminology right, its not red Indians but Native Americans

              then explain this quote

              It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil.
              We don’t want Sunni Islam imposed on us but they are working systematically to radicalise the system and change the fate and culture of Turkish Cypriots,” he told the Guardian. “All this is alien because culturally, we are very close to the Greek Cypriots.”

    • Sam

      Says the Turkish Hater,

      • ROC

        Nearly every other country despises Turkey, it has more enemies than friends,

        • Sam

          Name them?
          Also Name the countries which support and love Turkey;
          If you cant, It shows once again the sort of Hater you are to the readers;
          you simply full o BS and venom against every Turk,

          • ROC

            nearly all western countries cannot stand Turkey, why do you think since 1963 she still not in the EU, because this country does not for-fill its chapters, its known for blackmailing, known for bullying, and known of its constant dictators, and causing trouble with its neibours, you wanna prove me wrong, name countries that love Turkey, let me help you with a couple

            Qatar and Iran

            Oh BTW, you want me love this backward country that invaded my own country???
            your a typical nutter that plays the race card, it dont work with me

            • Sam

              I’m not seeking to make anything to work with you as we are both in love with our own Nations and Flags; Fact;

              Going back to your insulting wordings and fundamentally Misconceived statements;
              You have gone from West to the Middle East;lol
              Qatar and Iran is not West you boy!lol
              Do you think the UK/France/ Poland/ don’t like Turkey?? Think again mate and try some research!

              I asked you first to name countries which don’t like Turkey and whom does like Turkey as you stated this “Nearly every other country despises Turkey, it has more enemies than friends,” (Is what you stated)
              Then you ridiculously ask me to justify your Pathetic comment,
              It was not me who said that you troll it was you!
              So clarify it!

              You certainly know how to twist your words whilst you get caught out!

              I’m watching the Conquest of Constantinople!
              Watch it as its a great movie based on trues events lol

              • ROC

                Am watching a film “the fall of Turkey” your country is so dysfunctional even half of the population wants a change, we seen it once and we see it again,

                • Sam

                  The fall of Turkey is fiction;
                  Watch real movies and stop frustrating your self Girl;

  • NadavKatz

    The “Sultan” of the Muslim Brotherhood of Turkey is eager to spread his hegemony by force, and Europe and NATO are silent. Isn’t it time for both to openly and loudly object to the behavior of this dictator….??!!

    • HighTide

      How can one spread his ‘hegemony’ when one does not have it?

  • Gold51

    Russia has lost the plot and got out of the way…..there must be a deal, not directly with ISIS…. but with Turkey.! …..Putin smells $$$$$$$$ in the air.
    Syria is about to lose a large chunk of northern Syria and thier staunch allie Putin has decided to let Turkey take it. One consolation, it won’t be as much as Erdogan originally hoped for this billions.
    America has decided Turkey has more use still than Kurds.
    Kurds have even left out to dry with……NO HOPE.!

  • Sam

    The Americans causes all the issues in the Region and then puts the terrorist at Turkeys door step and orders the Turks to sit back and watch your enermy grow;
    Erdogan is not very much liked but he can make decisions as a strong leader;
    The Americans are no longer a reliable Alliance unfortunately under Trumps leadership
    Get in there Erdogan/turkey and bring them down,

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close