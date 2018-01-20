Our View: Our laws surrounding title deeds reflect badly on the state

January 20th, 2018 Cyprus, Opinion, Our View 66 comments

Our View: Our laws surrounding title deeds reflect badly on the state

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides

The government will have another try at solving the problem of the title deeds, said Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides. He did, however, acknowledge that this is a very complicated legal issue which requires in-depth study. The government has prepared a new bill that it forwarded to the state legal service for scrutiny and is awaiting its study to be completed before it is sent on to the council of ministers for approval.

The law, approved by the House in 2015, which gave the head of the land and surveys department the power to exempt, eliminate, transfer and cancel mortgages under certain conditions, did not have the desired results. Banks won cases on the grounds that the buyer’s claim infringed on the contract between the bank and the developer, forcing the land and surveys department head to suspend procedures, pending a ruling by the supreme court. Last September though, Larnaca district court used the 2015 law to allow buyers to obtain their title deeds, disregarding the developer’s contractual obligations to the bank.

It is a big mess that will eventually be sorted out by the supreme court, which could rule the 2015 law unconstitutional. This possibility could be the reason the government has prepared a new law and the minister spoke about a very complicated legal issue. The reason it is so complicated is because it is based on unethical practices by the banks and developers that went on for decades. That the banks accepted land, on which a developer had built homes and sold to unsuspecting buyers, as security for the developer’s loans was shabby practice, even if lax laws permitted this.

The state has also contributed to the problem in its own way. For instance, title deeds cannot be issued unless a block of flats has final approval from the authorities. Why were developers allowed to sell flats in blocks that did not have final approval? With its laxness the state was penalising innocent buyers, while developers continued to engage in these dubious practices with impunity. If there was a law imposing a hefty fine on a developer failing to hand over a title deed within a month of being paid for a completed property, we would not have this problem.

There has been an unwillingness by successive governments to take a tough stance against developers because they contributed to the growth of the economy. Even the idea of the citizenship for investment scheme was primarily aimed at helping developers who owed the banks huge amounts of money and were in danger of going under. The scheme proved their salvation, but this is no consolation to trapped buyers, who are nowhere nearer obtaining title deeds for properties they paid for years ago.

In fairness, the Anastasiades government is the only government that has tried to tackle this problem through legislation. Perhaps the law being prepared now will prove more effective than that of 2015, and end this shameful situation that reflects so badly on the state.

 

Print Friendly
  • Sistine301

    Cyprus deserves fame as the EU state that revolutionized capitalism. Sell something you don’t own with legal acquiescence. Why waste your time with predatory lending? This is a sure winner.

  • This abomination is a time bomb ticking.

  • Gui Jun An

    In Sicily you pay protection money to the mafia, here you pay it to developers, lawyers, the land registry and the judiciary.
    This CM Our View is DISY supportive and therefore nowhere near the real truth, which is that the myth of issuing titles deeds is as invalid as reunification of the two sides. We don’t even trust our own. How can we expect the other side to trust us?
    Greek Cypriot governance is gangrenous. Eventually, it will suffocate the south’s economy for a second time. Watch out for real hikes in indirect taxation, bank closures and reduced public services immediately after the presidential elections. How else will Anastassiades pay off his pals?

    • Adge

      In Sicily they have another solution to the problem!
      pay or pray!

  • DisplayDriver

    Dear Cyprus Mail – do you not have an automatic language translator for your website? I think it’s only fair that the Russians, Israelis and Chinese etc know about the Cyprus property scam. If EVERYONE stopped wasting their money on Cyprus property then the motley crew would have to put their house in order (pun intended).

    • Evergreen

      I second your pragmatic view.
      We owe a moral responsibility to new victims.

      • Neroli

        Many Brits stopped buying because so many had lost their homes due to the ‘banks’ ‘lawyers’ and ‘developers’ with so many loans on the properties they had bought unbeknownst to them. They wrote to the papers in UK and they published the facts!! Maybe they should publish articles in the Chinese and Russian papers!

        • Evergreen

          I understand your point. Actually chinese too. They are buying in North and for sure,Chinese are not stupid .

          They got it soon.

          With Russians-I m not sure whether the bond of orthodox christianity will work? Most probably so. You know this is the only country which has not been in ex yugoslavic regime but retains a bond with russia without any gains till date. May be if i were a russian woman,i would get a timely title deed and lawyer good to me?😢

          • Neroli

            I don’t you were Russian you would have to invest a lot to get your citizenship and of course there will be title deeds !

  • Road Warrior

    Same old same old, no new houses should be allowed to be built until this is sorted out.

    • Evergreen

      Yes😊☺
      But no one cares here. I am without any title deed even after six years but my developer is still busy in building big lavish houses in Aya Napa.

      Repotedly, he sold all these new houses in Aya Naoa to russians. It seems there is no law here. No accountability.

      No one to ask this developer as to how he could build and sale these new houses when he is a failure in discgarging his responsibility regarding our project which is stuck since last six years. This respective minister should resign as the minimum sign of admittance if his failure in fulfilling his job properly.

      Though I know no one from the governance will resign here as they are not aware of even the conceot of accountability towards tax payers . What a sad place.

      • Jeremy Rigg

        Keep trying…….it took me 11 years and cost me me Eu9000.

        • Evergreen

          Thank you. I, too have no choice but to keep on waiting😡

        • Neroli

          I got mine a couple of years ago and cost me €20,000 + because they wouldn’t wait a bit longer for the Interior Minister to discount the transfer fees by 50%. So I missed out.

    • DisplayDriver

      That’s the only way to fix this diabolical mess which in turn bankrupts the country.

      • Neroli

        It’s bankrupt already!

        • DisplayDriver

          That’s right but stopping all building work unless deeds are ready materialises the losses. Many entities continue operating when they become insolvent and this will stop the practise of fraudulent trading.

  • plexor

    “Our laws surrounding title deeds reflect badly on the state”

    In its glossy brochures to fake foreigners, Cyprus praises itself to have “a legal system based on English Common law”. As I already told, there is one fake after each other and a lots of passport buyers via the catchpenny-programm “citizenship by investment” will be or are already cheated badly. Passport buyers have to invest 2 mio. in real estates, whereby the taxes and fees are at least 300 000 €. With the obligatory CY-fake against foreigners at real estate buying, for example with selling highly overpriced junk estates, there is in my opinion at least an additional loss of 500 000 € for the foreigner.

    • Bob Ellis

      The CIPA video is funny watching, just google ‘cipa cyprus story recovery’ and prepare to laugh. A semi government organisation (says it all) got paid to produce this BS.

  • Frustrated

    This situation is part of the ‘culture’ that is imbued in practically all aspects of society and which proves that Cyprus is a lawless society whose rules have been ‘fixed’ by the very people who should be protecting the individual: the lawyers. And which body of people have dominated and continue to dominate society? Lawyers. And what day job have four of the seven presidents had? Lawyers.

    The third paragraph of this damning editorial sets out the unacceptable state of this title deeds saga and it makes for sorry reading. In short, all those involved in governance have dirt on their hands for allowing this to continue. The Interior Minister “passing it back to the state legal system for scrutiny” is more of the cowardly, corrupt same.

    What a rotten lot they ALL are. A pox on them.

    • Neroli

      And they say the law is based on British Law😂😂😂😂 if this was UK you wouldn’t be able to get a loan on any of these houses due to the first step being the search from a solicitor!

  • Evergreen

    I would call it a failure by the governance at the federal level and a direct failure in dischraging his charter of responsibilities by the respective minister.

    The innocent victimes-in this case ‘the buyers’ were/are not supposed to suffer the heinous financial and legal frauds committed by the real-estate dealers and property developers.

    Even now , itis not too late if the government who in direct collusion with the banks(banks had/have granted loans to developers at the cost of the money collected by the buyers and this policy must have/had an approval by the central bank as well as parliament technically) should order to issue the ownership documents to the buyers irrespective of the liabilities on developers and should punitively deal with these damn developers.

    • GSP

      They won’t ‘punitively deal’ with anyone – they’re all family and friends.

    • Neroli

      I think we should all organise a demo outside the ‘presidential’ palace against the corruption of this country of lawyers, developers and their so called banks! It was the banks who allowed these filthy developers to have more loans against these properties which had already been sold!! So disgusting I do blame the Central Bank they knew what the banks were doing. My developer was/is none other than the last President of the Bank of Cyprus!!

  • Nigel Howarth

    Good article but it omits one member of the ‘unholy trinity’ i.e. the charlatans with law degrees who failed to carry out any due diligence to protect unsuspecting buyers from the unethical practices of developers and who often collaborated in the deceit.

    Calling these people lawyers would insult the legal profession.

    • almostbroke

      Correct Nigel – lawyers are the key in this fraudulent setup !

      • Evergreen

        My lawyer is the class mate of my developer . It speaks all by itself.

        • Nigel Howarth

          The is a lawyer in Paphos who claims to be independent but who is (literally) in bed with a developer.

          • almostbroke

            👍!!!

            • Evergreen

              AB, Nigel has touched my weak nerve.My home is without title deed despite full payment and property lawyer is a chum of the developer. They both are busy with their new project in Aya Napa without finishing my project . It is horrendous what is happening here. It needs to be stopped somehow.

              • almostbroke

                That’s criminal and of course the so called lawyer at the heart of the scam ! No ethics , no morality , then the Parliament is full of lawyers !

                • Evergreen

                  True. I was simply bluffed .Sad to admit it.

          • Evergreen

            I trust you are right. As I stated, my property lawyer is class mate of my developer . I assure you he does not know his job.

            The contracts are prepared from one specimen with copy paste of house number and figure of purchase by an assistant( a girl wearing 4 inches heel and this is all I can tell you about her relevent education about her desk and per her own statement has never studied law in her all life and is originally a school teacher for Greek language.Have you ever heard of such inefficient offices dealing with genuine foreigners?

            • Nigel Howarth

              I’ve seen many contracts in my time and some of the charlatans don’t even bother to do that – they get their ‘clients’ to sign contracts prepared by the developer.

              In both cases they charge around 1% of the contract sum for this ‘work’ plus a further few hundred Euros for one of their oiks to deposit the contract at the Land Registry.

              Easy money if you can get it!

          • DisplayDriver

            That’s inevitable with so many “lawyers” and “developers” on this tiny island.

        • Paralimni

          My lawyer was my cousin didn’t do me any good he told me nothing glad my developer was good though so no surprises he even bought the property back from me when I decided I didn’t want to have a property in Cyprus anymore, and I got a letter from the bank telling me I’m clear as well. Not all developers are crooks.

          • Evergreen

            Those “good”developers are only in ur world, not in really functioning world.

            • Nigel Howarth

              I assure you Evergreen there are good developers and building contractors.

              • DisplayDriver

                You know a developer that issues deeds on completion then? No I thought not. That’s my definition of a good developer, one that spends his own money building properties, badgers the council to process all the paperwork and when he has the deeds he puts the property on the market.

          • Frustrated

            The fact that not ALL Germans were Nazis doesn’t detract from the fact that a great many were.

            Whilst there are of course ethical lawyers, developers and financial advisers, a great many are not and the state has in effect protected the latter by condoning their activities because the proper legal safeguards have never been put in place..

            • Nigel Howarth

              Unfortunately the 99% unethical lawyers give the rest a bad name.

              I agree with you that there are ethical lawyers, developers and financial advisers. But finding them for a ‘newbie’ is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

              What is also very devious is that the Cyprus Bar Association does not publish complaints against lawyers and their decisions for all to see as Bar Associations do elsewhere. The system is corrupt to the core.

    • Pete

      Well said Nigel. And soooooo true.

    • Evergreen

      Indeed. Lawyers are active share holders in this fraudelent game.

      • Nigel Howarth

        This reminds me of a joke that was told to me by a judge who shall remain nameless:

        Q. What do you call ten dead lawyers?

        A. A damn good start!

        • Evergreen

          The idea sounds geat.☺ There should be some statuatory provision with which we could/can file petetions in the court to suspend /terminate the licences of such lawyers. 99% lawyers are incompetent,inefficient, friends of the developers and hence breaching all lawyer-client confidence/privilege clauses under the law(if there is any ?)

        • Bob Ellis

          When the Chinese and Russian ‘businessmen’ find out they have been duped I feel some lawyers might take extended ‘holidays’

          • Frustrated

            They’re more likely to end up as ‘part’ of the concrete foundations of the condominiums of which they’ve been instrumental in duping their clients.

          • Paralimni

            Long overdue as well me thinks

    • Terryw45

      Obviously as we only became aware of this issue yesterday, it ‘requires in-depth study’. I guess this is another ‘can and road’ scenario !

      • Evergreen

        A lady’s promise.Nothing more.

    • Neroli

      I agree Nigel, they would have been struck off years ago

      • Nigel Howarth

        Even if they are struck off they can still run a law firm and employ lawyer to continue their dirty deeds.

  • JS Gost

    No legal issues whatsoever. People were duped by the law, and more importantly those charged with upholding and regulating it. We are now in a situation where the assets (ie the land) are listed in the plus column for banks which allow them to keep their heads above water. Issue the deeds and billions of writedowns will sink the banks, lawyers and government. Should the banks collapse, foreign nationals will take over the private economy on their terms. With MP’s, lawyers, developers and the public at large having to change or going bankrupt. If Nic is reelected he immediately needs to clear the field by issuing all deeds that are indebted to anyone but the owner, resolve boundary issues ruthlessly, issue all permits (unless safety is an issue) and ensure no new property can be sold on the island where the all rights are not transferred to the purchaser.

    • cyprus observer

      Spot on

  • clergham

    Even in the most benighted state in black Africa a lawyer would not permit his client to buy a property without releasing an existing mortgage. It is so elementary that one gapes that it is even suggested

    The words missing from this article are therefore criminal fraud .

    No one in their right mind would now buy a property in Cyprus

    ‘Weath management country’ – ha ha ha

    • Evergreen

      Iagree.I have been working in African countries for many years.I never saw this problem there. This is a unique mafia here.I wish I knew it earlier😢😡
      It s the seventh year of my purchase and there are no signs of the title deed. Unbelievable.

      • almostbroke

        E – did you take out a mortgage with a bank ? If so they should have the deeds held against the mortgage , if you paid cash you should have the deeds . In ‘normal ‘ countries the developer has no hand act or part in the deeds once the property has been purchased .

        • Evergreen

          No. I was actually posted in Africa when I bought this home and I had made all payment through BOC here.100% payment as well as €7,000 for the lawyer.

          I even could not prepare the snag list and was informed by Mr.7,000 that I m time barred now. I really have suffered a lot in all this.
          I am a lady by my own and had landed here after reading in internet that its an EU member fully following EU rules and that crime rate is the lowest. I think what crimes these developers are doing is ignored otherwise the place has highest crime rate if developers and their lawyers are included therein.No?

          • almostbroke

            Sorry for your predicament ! When I lived in Cyprus I had heard that all the banks , developers Lawyers and land registry were lined up to rip off particularly foreigners so I said ‘ pass ‘ . A friend of mine he is Cypriot and a school teacher was having problems where he built his house , he was being jerked around by ‘developers ‘ and lawyers , so he did what any intelligent person would do , he trained to be a lawyer and ‘ beat them ‘ at their own game lol

            • Evergreen

              Lucky one.

              My basic mistake ‘is’ that I trusted the government here and presumed legal machinery works as in North European countries does . I presumed as the island has never been under ex – yugoslavia corrupt and communist regime-so it must be in line with “real” Eurooean “norms and civil standards specifically while it is a full fledged EU member.

              I have been in ex yugoslavian countries for more than a decade and knew the extent of unreliability -therefore I took my blind adventure with open eyes for this place.

              The process of realization that I h’ve landed at a place where a massive majority is morally and ethically bankrup was rapid but painful for me as a foreigner woman who had trusted the governance institutions here.

              whom to talk? Whom to complain? The system has failed here as people running this system are not inclined for any corrective measures because of their vested interests and majority of common people are directly or indirectly are kombarous of lawyers, developers, public servants, parliament members. Everyone needs jobs for their children, sons, daughters, nephews etc and they all are keeping the ball rolling therefore. I stand nowhere with my strange slogan for accountability and ethical standards for the governing structure.

    • DisplayDriver

      The sad thing is that even TODAY many buyers are still being duped by developers, lawyers and the Government.

  • European Citizen

    “In fairness, the Anastasiades government is the only government that has tried to tackle this problem through legislation.” – through dodgy legislation which may be deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court?

    Anastasiades government sided with the banks and interests of the lawyers, i.e. dragged out cases to receive maximum remuneration by making simple issues “very complicated”.

    When a lawyer rules your country and cannot even pass bullet-proof legislation, then this ruler is not worth much at all. Either because he is an incompetent fool or a corrupted thief and a liar. Either way is horrible for our future.

    • Evergreen

      Well said.

    • almostbroke

      He’s not a fool , his lawyer office via his daughters are ‘cleaning up with passports for investment ( including property ) so I guess that only leaves the second option !

      • Evergreen

        Exactly

  • Douglas

    The history of Title Deeds are to numerous to mention here but it confirms it is in shambles and the damage has already been done, prospective buyers are much more knowledgeable and less trusting of the developers,land registry and lawyers.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close