January 21st, 2018 Guest Columnist, Opinion 22 comments

Cyprus: the blameless society

Probably the most glaring example is the aftermath of the explosion at the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base

By Gavin Jones

THERE are landmark instances in history when those in charge of affairs of state during disasters and fiascos have behaved honourably. They either resigned from office, because their rule was untenable as they’d lost the confidence of their peers, or else there are those who literally fell on their swords or took poison. Personalities in this latter category include Caesar’s assassins, Brutus and Cassius, Queen of the Iceni, Boudica, and Antony and Cleopatra. However, ‘honour’ is nowadays a rarity in public life with people clinging on to power despite their poor judgement and lack of success or else they park responsibility for failure onto others in the vain hope that this subterfuge will ensure their own survival.

Consider the behaviour of Edward J. Smith, the captain of RMS Titanic, which hit an iceberg and sank on 15th. April 1912, and that of Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia, which suffered the same fate on 13th. January 2012. The fact that these disasters occurred almost a century to the day apart is possibly the only thing of note with which to compare them. Although Smith wasn’t personally on duty when disaster hit the Titanic, after he ensured that as many people as possible got away in lifeboats, in the best tradition of the day he told his crew to save themselves and unflinchingly opted to remain in the wheelhouse and go down with the ship. Conflicting reports exist as to his last words but he’s remembered for his British stiff upper lip and calm demeanour in the face of certain death.

Compare that with the actions of the captain of the Costa Concordia after it had sailed too close to land and struck a reef: he abandoned his ship while there were still at least 100 passengers on board. It would be cold comfort to those who died and suffered trauma that he was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to a prison term of 16 years.

Smith made the ultimate sacrifice as he unconditionally took overall responsibility and thus blame for what had occurred. The less said about Schettino, the better.

Following on from the above, we need to look nearer to home and consider what is probably to date the most glaring example of political expediency and denial of blame, to which many would add gross dereliction of duty bordering on cowardice. I refer, of course, to the aftermath of the explosion at the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base, more commonly known as the Mari disaster. This occurred on 11th. July 2012 when 98 containers of explosives, stored in the sun for over 2 years, self-detonated. 13 people lost their lives and the nearby power station, which supplied half of Cyprus’ electricity, was put out of commission. For the record, this was the world’s fifth largest non-nuclear explosion.

The resignations of the Defence Minister and National Guard Commander-in-Chief were dwarfed by the running for cover of many others, not least the then President of the Republic, Dimitris Christofias. After appointing a respected lawyer to lead the investigation into the catastrophe, once the details and magnitude of the disaster were published, Christofias duly rejected the findings which unsurprisingly parked the blame fairly and squarely on his shoulders.

Although not unique to Cyprus, Christofias’ conduct betrays a phenomenon which seems to have infiltrated the ‘culture’ of the island. Namely, a distinct lack of willingness to take responsibility, let alone admitting fault or taking the blame for even the slightest mishap or transgression. Instead of resigning like his Defence Minister, and subsequently his Foreign Minister, as bold as brass Christofias continued in office and saw out his term despite the general outcry and disgust hurled in his direction. To add insult to literal injury, at current gatherings of the National Council, he’s to be seen sitting next to the current President, doubtless offering his input vis-a-vis the Cyprus problem. Thick-skinned, shameless or what.

This lack of apportioning blame and doling out pardons is a national trait instigated by President Makarios who dished out the latter to members of EOKA B despite their murderous activities which resulted in the destruction of the state, 40% of the population becoming refugees and led to over a third of Cyprus being under the occupation of the Turkish army. It would appear that incompetence, even rebellion, is very rarely dealt with and almost condoned.

Continuing this theme, there’s this insistence by a great many that all of the island’s woes, both geopolitical as well as financial, are the result of conspiracies instigated by the scheming foreigner and that little or no blame can be laid at their own backyard. Greek coup of 15th. July 1974? Wholly the work of Kissinger. Turkish Invasion 5 days later? Kissinger again aided and abetted by the perfidious British along with NATO. Economic crisis of 2012/3? It’s because the island adopted the euro and, according to some AKEL diehards, it was a capitalist plot. Nothing whatsoever to do with government mismanagement and non-existent banking protocols, not forgetting the purchase of €4.5 billion worth of Greek government bonds when everyone else was dumping them. Collapse of the international conference at Crans Montana in July last year? Solely because of Turkish ‘intransigence’.

I’ll close on a lighter note and relate an incident that happened to a friend of mine. One day he was sitting in his stationary car in Paphos when the driver of the vehicle in front reversed and severely damaged his bonnet. The instant reaction offered to my friend beautifully sums up the squeaky clean ‘culture’: “I’m not to blame as you shouldn’t have been parked behind me.” Laughed? I almost died!

  • Copernicus

    Mr Jones did anyone politician resign in the UK when Northern Rock, Bradford & Bingley, RBS and Lloyds were in trouble other than the managers? In the case of RBS the FCA refuses to publish the report on who was to blame and Sir Vince Cable is right to demand the report be published. Who is the FCA protecting? One should not throw stones when in a glass house!

    • HighTide

      Wrongdoing elsewhere does not absolve from such shenanigans here, it’s a lame excuse. It’s not the writer of the article who sits inside a glasshouse. He throws his stones from outside, lest you have not noticed that.

  • Costas Apacket

    Good article Gavin, but it doesn’t matter because Cypriots will continue to vote for blame proof buffoons just because they’re Cypriots.

    Their whole raison d’être is to keep the island under the Greek Cypriot brethren’s control, irrespective of how badly it is run, or how useless everything is, because they know, when the chips are down, that their GC brethren will support them every time, even when they are clearly in the wrong or have cocked up big style.

    This is true of the Police, the Courts and the Government, which are all xenophopically biased in favour of the local yokels, especially when foreigners are involved.

    Sadly the whole progress of the island, (or lack of it|), is based on this ‘as long as it belongs to us, everything is ok’ attitude.

    It would seem that the hangover from 1960 still persists

    Some would call it being scared shitless of facing up to the real world.

    • ROC

      what a load of tripe you written

      • Costas Apacket

        I’ve experience it mate, and so have many others, so you may call it tripe, but I call it xenophobic, corrupt, totally lacking in any scruples, self interested, shit scared-ness.

        • ROC

          what your doing is tarnishing the Cyprus with the same brush, Cyprus is no different to nearly all other countries, if you have stall of fruit their will be some bad fruit amongst. it

          • Costas Apacket

            Maybe I’ve been unlucky meeting all the bad fruit, but there seems to be a lot of it about.

            • ROC

              If I stuck you in a football field and let loose 4 rats what are the chances of you coming across them? now if I stuck you in a small room what are your chances then.

              I hope you get the drift.

              • Costas Apacket

                Are you saying that Cyprus is a small room with rats in it?

                • ROC

                  I class rats as crooked MPs or persons, its a figure of speech, if I had known you were not versed in comparisons then I would have written it for you in simple English.

  • ROC

    Your title is a disgrace because this is not true, tarnishing all with the same brush
    Every country in the world acts the same, Did the president of Russian resign are chernobyl ? did Bush and Blair resign when they instigated the invasion of Iraq when they never found out their was no WMD? the list goes on and on.

    As for your 2nd to last paragraph .

    Conspiracies instigated by the scheming foreigner and that little or no blame can be laid at their own backyard. Greek coup of 15th. July 1974? Wholly the work of Kissinger.

    Should do some research. here are some extracts,

    “James Callaghan admits there were secret US spy bases on the island”

    “Lord Callaghan privately admitted that Britain sent a task force to Cyprus in the hope of taking joint military action with the United States to deter a Turkish invasion. “It was the most frightening moment of my career,” he said. “We nearly went to war with Turkey. But the Americans stopped us.””

    “Ian Craig found records of plans the Americans made in 1964 to allow the Turks to invade a triangle of northern Cyprus. Senior US officials also proposed forcing Greece and Turkey to split the island between them along lines eerily similar to events in 1974.”

    • John Mavro

      The simpleton ROC strikes once again with his cr*ap. You are exactly the type of Cypriot Gavin describes here in this well written article.

      In the limitless garbage you have written in the past, which you categorize as ”comments”, you have NEVER addressed the real issues of the article you ”comment” on,

      Instead you adopt your mindless and juvenile approach of attacking your fellow commentators just because they do not agree with your stupid and infantile comments.

      As you have done here. You have attacked Gavin’s person, just because you not like his very relevant and truthful article.

      |In addition of course to confirming the real premise of this article. That you, a pseudo super patriotic GC, who does not even live here it seems, absolves your similarly minded compatriots, the thugs that instigated the 1974 coup and the subsequent tagic events, from any real blame. It is, to believe your nonsense, the fault of the US, Kissinger, the British and the rest who conspired to bring us to today’s depressing status quo.

      I suggest you actually study some history of the events here, written by real historians and not your type of references you regularly quote to understand the reality of what happened.

      Otherwise you will continue to display your infantile ignorance from the ROC(ks) you carry as a brain

      • HighTide

        It’s a shame that such idiots can only be blocked, as I did long ago. Such comments should not be filed away but shredded, together with the author.

  • Neroli

    Thanks Gavin, keep them coming! EVERYTHING that happens on this island is always someone else’s fault! Even the NPLs

  • Evergreen

    A beautifully written article.Thank you Mr.Jones.

  • Gui Jun An

    Timed nicely to remind potential AKEL voters what they’re voting for…which might leave the door open to Nicholas in the second round.

  • HighTide

    The popular sequel of #MeToo is #NotMe.

  • disqus_mo8c3tVuI1

    SPOT ON GAVIN…

  • eren3_eren

    I like it when it’s said how it is. Another excellent article by Mr. Gavin Jones.

  • People are watching they are horrified, but still they vote.

    • xenonx

      Not with their brains engaged.

  • Anna Shakalis

    As usual a good article…made me chuckle i.e. Last paragraph lol

