January 21st, 2018

Dimitrov holds nerve to end Kyrgios’s run

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria (L) consoles Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the end of the match

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov kept his cool in the Rod Laver Arena maelstrom to knock home favourite Nick Kyrgios out of the Australian Open in a fourth-round thriller on Sunday.

Third seed Dimitrov absorbed 76 winners and struck 64 of his own to edge a scintillating duel 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(4).

Kyrgios fought until the end, breaking back when Dimitrov served for the match at 5-3 in the fourth set but Dimitrov booked a quarter-final spot in the night’s third tiebreak when he fired a sublime forehand winner.

Defeat for Kyrgios means Australia’s long wait for a men’s champion at their home slam will extend to a 43rd year.

Dimitrov will play British player Kyle Edmund for a place in his second successive semi-final in Melbourne.

