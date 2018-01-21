Over €85,000 in cash stolen from Oroklini apartment

January 21st, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 9 comments

Over €85,000 in cash stolen from Oroklini apartment

Over €85,000 in cash was stolen from a box safe at the Oroklini home of a British woman between January 17 and 20, police said on Sunday.
According to Larnaca police, the 74-year-old reported the theft on Saturday evening saying the break-in happened when she was absent from the apartment.

The thieves stole three envelopes filled with cash from a wardrobe in the main bedroom, totalling €85,112.

One envelope contained €76,000 in 50-euro notes, the second €6,000 in 50-euro notes and a third with €3,112 in various bank notes.

Officers who went to investigate found that the perpetrators had entered through the main door. There was no other tampering with doors or windows, they said.

Apart from the money, nothing else in the apartment was taken, neither was more cash in the same wardrobe in other containers besides the box safe.

The apartment had no security system.

Print Friendly
  • alexander reutersward

    considering that only these envelopes was taken it must have been someone who knew the woman, she might have told a friend/family member who tells someone else and done deal.

    Banks is safe up to 100.000, if you have more, open an account in another bank and add another 100k and so on. Or better, invest your money so you get a Return that equals the inflation..

  • ROC

    85k in apartment, what idiot leaves such money in a unsecure building,

  • Evergreen

    A sad incident.

  • CM follower

    So much cash? Hmmmm I wonder how she came by it? No forced entry ,no mess ahh! Could it be they knew it was there?
    Inside job?
    Nah! It can’t be a crude attempt at a little insurance fraud?

    Is this reportable a break in when we have an election on?

    • Plasma Dawn

      Insurance companies will not cover cash or they would have been out of business long ago.

  • Bunny

    Stupid woman, keeping that amount of cash in a ‘box safe’ which is anything but safe.

  • JS Gost

    Even foreign nationals don’t trust the banks. Says a lot about the economy.

    • ROC

      Its an 74 year old get real for god sake.

    • Evergreen

      You’r very right.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close