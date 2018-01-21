Over €85,000 in cash stolen from Oroklini apartment

Over €85,000 in cash was stolen from a box safe at the Oroklini home of a British woman between January 17 and 20, police said on Sunday.

According to Larnaca police, the 74-year-old reported the theft on Saturday evening saying the break-in happened when she was absent from the apartment.

The thieves stole three envelopes filled with cash from a wardrobe in the main bedroom, totalling €85,112.

One envelope contained €76,000 in 50-euro notes, the second €6,000 in 50-euro notes and a third with €3,112 in various bank notes.

Officers who went to investigate found that the perpetrators had entered through the main door. There was no other tampering with doors or windows, they said.

Apart from the money, nothing else in the apartment was taken, neither was more cash in the same wardrobe in other containers besides the box safe.

The apartment had no security system.