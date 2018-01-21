Erdogan to YPG: You can’t rely on U.S. support to defeat Turkey

Erdogan to YPG: You can’t rely on U.S. support to defeat Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during a rally in Bursa

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday his forces would crush the U.S.-backed Syrian-Kurdish YPG militia, saying it could not rely on Washington’s support to defeat Turkey.

Speaking to a congress of his ruling AK Party in the northwestern city of Bursa, Erdogan also accused some of Turkey’s allies of providing 2,000 plane shipments and 5,000 truckloads of weapons to the YPG, a comment that appeared aimed at the United States.

Turkey considers the YPG to be an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast. The United States has backed the YPG in its fight against Islamic State in Syria.

  • Gold51

    That’s a very broad statement from Erdogan.
    A very true statement if I ever heard one from Erdogan.
    Is Trump hearing Erdogans statements.?
    I think Trump is going to leave the Kurds out to dry.
    Trump and Erdogan have come to an amicable solution then to their difficulties.

  • costas

    Turkish wants Cyprus natural gas, it is taking Kurdish oil soon. Though one hopes Kurdish put a fight against the evil barbarians, who in my estimation are pure scumbags

    • Barry White

      Costas, Russia is Turkey’s best friend. Russia selling Turkey Billions a year in gas and oil.

      More billions being sold with the completion of the new Russia-Turkey gas pipeline in 2019 now half way across the Black sea. Add in the S-400 missiles, the Russian nuclear reactors being built at Mersin, and on and on.

      Putin can hardly keep up counting the Turkish $10’s billions coming in every year.

      Of course, Mother Russia is very principled and does not want Israeli or Cyprus gas competing in the market. Better shut in while Rusdia and Egypt takes all the cash.

  • Joe Smith

    Big bully Turk picking on a much weaker opponent as per usual. Why don’t the Turks try a bigger opponent, maybe Russia.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Erdoğan is absolutely right. The US has a history of dropping the Kurds: after Op. Desert Storm it encouraged the Kurds to rise up against Saddam, telling them the US would support them but whenit came to the crunch there was no US support; then in Iraqi Kurdistan last year the Iraqi government undid the Kurdish referendum result without so much as an uttering from the US.

    The US uses the Kurds as when convenient, and drops them. A case of “Lorsque le citron est pressé, je jette l’écorce !” (Frederic the Great of Prussia when he fired Voltaire).

    • athessalonian

      The Kurdish referendum did not take into account the best interests of Iraq and the will of its Iraqi citizens. It only encompassed the best interests of the semi-autonomous regional Iraqi Kurds. And, this impromptu so called referendum, was unrecognized not only by the US but by just about everyone else. Not even by all the Kurds as their tribal infighting for superiority constitutes one of their defining characteristics and the primary cause of their failure towards the establishment of a Kurdish state.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        The US had indicated on more than 1 occasion that it was interested in an independent Kurdish state, from which it could then better “contain” Iran and/or launch a “regime change” war against Iran.

        So, based on those positive indicators, the Kurds went ahead with their referendum on the assumption that the US would back them up & help them declare independence.

        • athessalonian

          And where exactly, according to the US perspective, would this “independent Kurdish State” be? And before you answer Iraq, how would that serve the best interests of the Iraqi citizens in having an oil rich portion of their nation carved out and declared as being a newly formed and independent country of others with the support of the US? If I were an Iraqi citizen I would abhor, detest and deplore such absurd notion. Wouldn’t you?

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            You have answered your own question – it would be in the north of Iraq. In fact, prior to the referendum that area was Kurdish-run and was autonomous, accepted as such by the Iraqi goverment. With that referendum the Kurds, notably their leader Barzani, shot themselves in the foot well & proper.

            It does not matter what the Iraqi person in the street thinks, what counts is Israel’s interests, which the US protects in the Middle East. Israel had been receiving 75% of its oil from the Kurdish controlled area in North Iraq, so that trade coul continue nicely, thank you very much, in case of an independent Kurdistan.

            But we are diverging from my initial comment to which to reacted. The US will drop the Kurds in Syria because ultimately the choice will be between Turkey & the Kurds.

            Letting Turkey go would mean losing the Incirlik airbase, but more importantly drive the Turks into the Russians’ arms, something the US definitely does not want.

            • athessalonian

              Autonomous does not mean “outside of” and the oil is not Kurdish but Iraqi. I have as well under different articles expressed the notion/opinion to a couple of CM’s pro Kurdish commenters that the US will utilize and will subsequently discard the Kurds along with the strategic causality of your closing statement. And, Iraq is only one of the oil for Israel sourcing nation as there are several others.

              • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                “Autonomous” in the pre-referendum situation meant that the Barzani “government” could pretty much do what it wanted, esp. as far as the oil was concerned.

                Now, if you agree with me that the US will drop the Kurds, then I dont know why we are discussing this.

                And as far as Israel’s oil sourcing is concerned, it may well have several others, but I think you also agree with me that a 75% is a pretty hefty share for just 1 supplier. What’s more, that oil was probably sold to Israel as a discount to the market price.

                • athessalonian

                  My involvement in our discussion was initiated by your reference(s) to the, not so compelling for many relevance, of the Kurdish referendum. And the oil is currently under Iraqi control, as it should be.

                  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                    I mentioned the Kurdish referendum as an example of the US track record of dropping the Kurds. Just stating that the US would drop the Kurds, as confirmation of the article’s title, would be a rather empty statement, therefore I backed it up with 2 examples thatbore that statement out. So in my opinion the reference as to the referendum was highly relevant.

                    I do not dispute that the oil is under Iraqi government control NOW, but it was NOT during the Kurdish autonomous period. If it had been government-controlled then, the government would not have had to move to wrest control back after the referendum.

  • dervit1 .

    Invading tiny islands and small enclaves is all they’re good for.

  • Bunny

    Is it legal to fight a perceived enemy in another country? What does the UN say?

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      The UN says “NO”, the US says “I don’t care, I do it whenever I feel like it, but only the US & Israel have that right in the world”.

  • Evergreen

    Very very right.

    • PPetrovicho

      what, like fascism?

    • NuffSaid

      Why is this right?

