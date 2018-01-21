Greeks to rally against use of “Macedonia” in name dispute with Skopje

Greeks in the northern city of Thessaloniki gathered on Sunday for a protest against the use of the word “Macedonia” in any solution to a row between Athens and Skopje over the name of the former Yugoslav republic.

It will be the first big protest in Greece since the two countries agreed this month to renew efforts to settle the 25-year old dispute. Organisers said they expected tens of thousands of people to turn out on Sunday and more rallies are planned in northern Greece this week.

Macedonia’s attempts to join NATO and the European Union have been blocked by Greece, which says the name Macedonia implies a territorial claim over its own northern region of that name, which includes the city of Thessaloniki.

Until the row is resolved, Athens has agreed that the country can be referred to internationally as “FYROM” (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia), the name under which it was admitted to the United Nations in 1993.

Talks between the two countries’ chief negotiators this week, mediated by United Nations’ diplomat Matthew Nimetz, did not produce concrete results but some name suggestions were put forward for negotiation, according to local media.

“There is only one Macedonia and it is Greek,” protesting groups said on videos uploaded on the internet. The main rally was due to begin at 1200 GMT.

Macedonia, which has a population of about 2 million, declared independence in 1991, avoiding the violence that accompanied much of the breakup of Yugoslavia. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who took power last May, pledged to accelerate the country’s bid to join the EU and NATO and to work on resolving the name dispute.

Settling the issue would be hailed as a success by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose left-right coalition first came to power in January 2015. So far, the issue has strained relations with his coalition ally, the right-wing Independent Greeks party.

“It’s totally groundless historically and absurd to seek the exclusivity of Macedonia,” Tsipras told Sunday’s Ethnos newspaper.

“But it is not unreasonable to have the term ‘Macedonia’ included in a compound name, with either a geographical or a chronological qualifier, for all uses, to make absolutely clear that nobody claims other people’s land or history.”

A poll last week showed that a majority of Greeks do not want “Macedonia” used in any solution.

  • Leonidas48

    Yes – there is a new situation in our days but yes, yes yes: Macedonia is integral part of Greece, Greek history and Greek identity. Solution could be “Republik Nord-Mekedonia” like “South-Sudan” – so the Word “Makedonia would be embedded. (Maybe “Nord-Makedonian Republik.”). Thesalonikians are absolutely entitled to be angry.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Why are Thessalonikians absolutely entitled to be angry? Greek Macedonia is only a fraction of a much larger ancient Macedonia so they don’t have any exclusivity to that region. Perhaps it is the other way around: the Greeks having territorial claims over the Republic of Macedonia considering their intransigent attitude.

    • athessalonian

      I am not angry and or unwilling to share the title.

  • Dannes

    Yep, Greece has taken a lot and people are frustrated generally so now they probably find it rewarding there is finally a one small neighbor they too can bully over this preposterous issue. Otherwise Greece has been bullied financially (with good reason but still) by EU, Germany, etc. and on its territory every other day by Turkey, but hey now they have Macedonia where a point can be made….
    And besides they are not at all right, the name comes from Alexander the Macedonian who was not Greek but conquered Greece coming form (uh) today name denied Macedonia…before becoming the ruler of the Greek empire he built…
    And their so called sensitivities and the preposterous assertion that Macedonia could make a claim on Greece Macedonia reason is sooooo last century (actually kind of pre WWII rhetoric…:)

    • Harry

      Of course he was Greek!

      • Sistine301

        What do these people think? That Alexander Hellenized the known world because he wasn’t Greek?

      • athessalonian

        He was not Greek. He was Macedonian.

        • Evergreen

          He was a Greek Greek in Harry’s dreams😃😅😄😂😉😯😂😂😂😂😂

        • Harry

          Okay, I was wrong.

  • Rosemary Norton

    I’m with the protestors. Macedonia is Greek. It’s not a trivial issue to them, and they aren’t all right wing nationalists, just ordinary people voicing their democratic opinions.

    • Plasma Dawn

      “It’s totally groundless historically and absurd to seek the exclusivity of Macedonia,” Tsipras told Sunday’s Ethnos newspaper.

      It is comforting to see that not all Greeks are so ridiculous and absurd.

    • Sistine301

      FYROM, a Slavic nation has also appropriated Alexander the Great. It is the name given to the Skopje airport. No wonder the Greeks are upset.

    • athessalonian

      Wikipedia has a historically accurate and well detailed, informative and comprehensive essay on Macedonia the Region. Reading it reveals that the region was occupied by different cultures well before the time of Alexander’s Macedonian Empire. These cultures consisted of the ancient Albanians, Serbs, Bulgarians as well as Greeks. By the way, Greece did not exist at that time as an autonomous cohesive entity and attributing historical exclusivity of this region to Greece can only become legitimate if one sets a time limiting threshold to the region’s past.

      • Evergreen

        Well said. I do’nt know why others do not conduct any research before writing ignorant comments.

        • athessalonian

          Perhaps due to conflict with instilled nationalist perceptions…

  • cyprus observer

    As If Greece did not have other and more pressing issues.

    • Evergreen

      No.😂😃

  • Muffin the Mule

    What an utterly farcical and ridiculous argument over a name.

    • ROC

      Am sure if the Kurds choose to call their region Turchia your be the first to scream.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Nobody seems to have a problem with Turkmenistan or with Romania’s Moldova region and the abutting Republic of Moldova.

        • Bunny

          Nor Little England for Paphos?

          • Plasma Dawn

            True, but Little England is not really an official name. It is an informal name like like Chinatown.

            • dervit1 .

              lol
              Anglotown. Yes, it works.

          • peemdubya

            That is SOOO unfair!! Peyia is Little England 1, and Tala is LE2 – Paphos is just a building site, with no Brit builders in existence, otherwise it would have been finished years ago….lol!!!

      • Muffin the Mule

        Not a thing all. I have no gripes with names, particularly those of countries. No doubt you assume I’m a Turk. You’re wrong there too.
        But then again, you appear to be wrong frequently.

        • Plasma Dawn

          “Frequently” is an understatement.

          • peemdubya

            Yes, it starts “f….” and end “regularly”, and it is not “fairly”….

