January 21st, 2018 CM Regular Columnist, Elections2018, Opinion 3 comments

The least bad option is the best option

With the presidential elections fast approaching it is time to assess who stands for what

By Christos P Panayiotides

IN November and December, I refrained from expressing my views on the pre-election ‘debates’ going on between presidential candidates and their supporters, finding the standard of the discussion disappointingly low.

Now however, with the election looming, I feel that I have a duty to set forth, with courage and conviction, my views on the merits of each candidate. I also feel the need to urge voters to go to the ballot box. My rationale is that the least bad candidate is, in fact, the best candidate.

To start with, we have the fringe candidates who are expected to get a total of five per cent or thereabouts of the votes, leader of ELAM Christos Christou and head of the Citizens’ Alliance Giorgos Lillikas.

Christou is a naive nationalist who is striving for a unified, single state that would accommodate the Turkish Cypriots as a minority. The proposal of Lillikas, who has been striving for years to secure himself a decent political career, is very similar. Neither one nor the other has given any clue as to how they will bypass the Turks to achieve the unitary state they dream of. Any participation in the government of Cyprus on their part is certain to lead to hazardous adventures.

Phivos Mavrovouniotis, president of the association of bondholders, on seeing that his efforts to compel taxpayers to reimburse him and his fellow bondholders for the losses they sustained during the banking crisis were not getting him very far, abandoned the race and joined the camp of Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos.

Papadopoulos hasn’t-realised the state is incapable of converting thin air into wealth

Papadopoulos represents a mosaic of small political parties, the bonding glue of which is their hatred for the two major political parties, communist Akel and ruling Disy. The small political parties view them both as obstacles frustrating their own efforts to climb to power.

I am not in favour of the idea of hereditary succession in politics. Papadopoulos is the wealthy son of a former president, who, until now, has no achievements to indicate that he commands the skills and competence needed by a politician. Certainly, he embarrassingly declares his thirst for power and is surrounded by advisers who do not appear to have any inhibitions in promising the earth, whether in relation to the national issue or the economy, or the advancement and wellbeing of all Cypriots.

The necessary funding for honouring all the promissory notes they have issued can only come from one or more of the following three sources: (a) additional taxation, (b) further state borrowing and (c) the expropriation of national resources.

Either Papadopoulos does not realise that the state is incapable of converting thin air into wealth or he is taking the voters for a ride. If he means business, his approach is likely to lead to a repetition of the catastrophic adventures experienced in 2013.

He says he will magically solve the problem of non-performing loans (a) by relieving guarantors of their obligations, (b) by not seeking the recovery of loans through the sale of mortgaged properties/charged businesses assets and (c) by creating a bad bank that would assume all the non-performing loans, with the involvement of the state i.e. the taxpayer.

He adds that he will strive to achieve these ends by extending the already high public debt. He will do this prior to Cyprus regaining among the international business community the status of an “investment-worthy” country. Do Cypriots genuinely wish to indulge in spending today what they can get their hands on while mortgaging future generations?

With regard to the national question, Papadopoulos does not seem to have the ability to understand that setting a goal is the easy part of the process. The difficult part is devising implementable, effective steps for achieving it.

Clearly, goals are not reached by Don Quixote fanfare and pseudo-patriotic declarations. I am still trying to figure out how he will cause pain to Turkey.

I believe that Papadopoulos and his fellow riders will lead Cyprus to dangerous adventures without excluding the possibility of them causing irreparable damage as happened in 1974.

Stavros Malas must take some of the blame for the failures of the Christofias government

This comment brings me to the next presidential candidate, Stavros Malas, who carries a share of the burden of the catastrophic presidency of Demetris Christofias. As a minister in the Christofias government, Malas shares part of the responsibility for the acts of commission and the acts of omission of that disastrous five-year term. Christofias was the president who presented himself at the meeting of the heads of the European Union and proudly declared himself a ‘communist’ – whatever that means nowadays.

He was the president, who appointed all his finance ministers from among the elite of the banking establishment, whom he subsequently blamed for the economic disaster in 2013. He was responsible for the Mari disaster. He was the person who dragged his feet for months and effectively refused to take the necessary measures that would have averted the economic collapse at the end of his term in office.

You may say that it is not fair to blame Malas for somebody else’s mistakes. I would respond by saying that, apart from the responsibility he unquestionably carries as a member of that government from August 2011 onwards, I would have expected him to at least distance himself from what happened then as a form of guarantee that he would not repeat the same mistakes.

This disapproval of the destructive economic policies that were followed by the Christofias government is an element that has been absent from Malas’ election campaign. Take, for example, his manifesto proposal concerning the tackling of the very serious problem still confronting the economy of Cyprus of non-performing loans (NPLs). What Malas is proposing is the establishment of a company that will assume the task of managing NPLs. The shareholders of this entity will be the commercial banks, the Central Bank of Cyprus and the Cyprus state – the latter two with a relatively small stake to provide the necessary cash for covering the initial operating expenses of this vehicle.

The proposal entails transferring all NPLs, including those relating to the borrower’s principal residence and his/her principal profession or business, to this entity in exchange for shares that will be allotted to the transferor at their nominal value by reference to the unamortised nominal value of the loans transferred.

Always on the basis of the proposal advocated by Malas, these shares will be listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange as well as on other large European stock exchanges. The issues that remain obscure in the proposal are (a) Which large stock exchange would be willing to list such almost worthless shares on its board; (b) What purpose will be served by such a move, which, as those who have an understanding of the process would confirm, entails very substantial underwriting and consulting costs and expenses; (c) How the commercial banks will avoid the need to write down these shares to their listed [fair market] value, thus recognising the loss that will arise from the substitution of the NPLs, which have a current unamortised value of the order of €10 billion, with shares of a negligible value? (d) How the entity managing the NPLs will react at the stage of realising that it is holding shares that have an aggregate fair market value at which they must be valued, which is substantially lower than their acquisition cost of €10 billion.

Had the aggregate fair market value of the NPLs been equal to or greater than €10 billion, we would NOT have a problem! In plain words, if there is a problem – regrettably there is – then somebody must foot the bill.

President Nicos Anastasiades

The last candidate is Nicos Anastasiades. There is no doubt that Anastasiades got into the driver’s seat at the stage when Cyprus was literally on the verge of bankruptcy. In a relatively short period of time he managed to reverse the course of the economy. The ministers serving in his government generally struggled to heal the wounds and to rectify the infrastructural problems – particularly those associated with an incompetent and corrupt public service that have been undermining the economic development of Cyprus. These efforts faced ferocious opposition from ‘vested rights and interests’, ie those who would prefer the system to retain its vicious equilibrium.

Given the fierce opposition to change, it is very doubtful if the ministers could bring about a higher degree of change and modernisation or could accomplish anything substantially more than what they have achieved over the course of the past five years. What is certain is that they have done their best. What is also certain is that – for the first time in the history of the Republic of Cyprus – a relatively large number of thieves of public money, including persons that were on friendly terms with the government, such as Rikkos Erotocritou, find themselves in prison.

In the five years of Anastasiades’ tenure, mistakes – mainly tactical errors – have undoubtedly been committed. The ‘barrel of a gun against the temple’ and the ‘zero troops, zero guarantees’ at Crans Montana stand out. However, a proper evaluation of these mistakes must be attempted within the framework of the climate that prevailed at the time of their commitment. The ‘barrel of a gun against the temple’ came at a time of desperation, when all options had effectively been exhausted by Anastasiades’ predecessors.

The validity of this point is proven by the catastrophic consequences of the action that was taken a few days earlier by the House of Representatives, acting in unison with numerous self-declared ‘experts’. The latter were going around local TV and radio stations stupidly proclaiming that if Cyprus could hold out for five to six days, the European monetary system would collapse and the whole of Europe would be begging us to show magnanimity, while unconditionally accepting our terms! Those who have doubts as to the validity of what I’m saying simply need to refresh their memory by consulting the programmes broadcast at the time. As to the celebrated ‘I commit myself’, I find the argument cheap and in bad faith because it is widely known that the devaluation of national currencies, the increase of indirect taxes and the haircutting of deposits are not announced in advance because such advance announcements would simply eliminate any remaining chance of avoiding the incidents.

The ‘zero troops, zero guarantees’ was the second tactical mistake that was probably the result of another serious error that preceded it, namely the failure of the Cyprus government to prepare, on a timely basis, the people of Cyprus to accept the emerging agreement for the resolution of the Cyprus problem.

A responsible and objective assessment of the options that were realistically available for attempting to heal the wounds we ourselves inflicted on the body of our home country through our reckless and irresponsible behaviour of the past were completely absent.

Instead, the government had readily conceded to a number of small, irresponsible political minorities to dominate the media and to monopolise the public stage, thus creating a negative climate for seeking a pragmatic solution to the Cyprus problem and inevitably leading to the need to seek additional ‘negotiating time’, beyond the presidential elections of 2018.

Why, during those critical hours leading to the collapse of the negotiations at Crans Montana Anastasiades chose the rigid slogan ‘zero troops, zero guarantees’ while he would have been absolutely correct and justified to have insisted – in full unison with the position of the Secretary-General of the United Nations – on the severance of the umbilical cord that connects Cyprus with the two ‘mother countries’ and has been, in the past, the cause of many evils, remains a puzzling question.

I am not entirely happy with any of the options we have. However, I do believe that the least bad option is, in fact, the best one. I certainly ask you to exercise your right to participate in the election process. You should do so by reference to long-term interests, rather than focus on ephemeral, short-term issues or by elevating what is objectively an unattainable dream into a realistic, attainable goal.

 

Christos Panayiotides is a regular columnist for the Cyprus Mail and Alithia

  • John Mavro

    -”I am not entirely happy with any of the options we have. However, I do believe that the least bad option is, in fact, the best one. ”

    A most depressing conclusion to an even more depressing article where the writer has accurately captured the the poor ”credentials” , incompetence and uninspiring, some would say non-existent, ”qualities” of this poor bunch of political dwarfs on offer. But really unsurprising given what passes as ”politicians” and ”leadership” in this backward and dysfunctional basket case.

    Let us not even add more comment to fascist ELAM candidate nor to that windbag Lillikas who changes ”ideals” and beliefs depending on how the wind blows and what suits his personal agenda – which is to sit on a ”chair”, any chair. He has done NOTHING of substance his entire miserable ”career’ other than hop from party to party, prostituting himself in his insatiable desire to grab a ”chair”. From where he can continue with his self enrichment ”activities”.

    What more can be said about little Nicolas? An immature, irresponsible, spoilt and very affected little man who believes he has a hereditary right to the presidential chair; that it is ”owed” to him since he is the son of that other ethnarch, Tassos. A man of straw with little ability, intelligence and certainly no leadership morals or ethics. He will promise anything, no matter how outrageous (though this can be said of the entire poor bunch as well) to further his agenda. Even if he knows that he is lying without any shame. Certainly has no credibility and lacks ANY leadership qualities.

    Malas does appear to be the most decent and ethical, by the absolutely low standards of ”politics” in this banana republic, individual of this bunch. His pro-settlement position to the Cyprob is certainly far more genuine than the incumbent, and we can believe he will push for an honest and realistic compromise with our TC compatriots to reach a win-win settlement. Unfortunately, that is where his positives end; for he not an ”independent” candidate as he claims. Besides being tainted by his stint in the village idiot’s cabinet, he has the shadow of the AKEL curse hanging over his head. Some of his pronouncements on his economy manifesto reek of rabid socialism, if not communism. He seems to believe in state intervention in everything in the economy and seems to believe that somehow, the state can boost economic growth by spending lavishly, even if we do not have the resources (sounds familiar?). Every time one of the AKEL henchmen open their mouths in support of Malas, it is the kiss of death for his aspirations.

    Which brings us to the incumbent. An absolute liar and charlatan; who has the spine of an amoeba when dealing with trade unions and interest groups; and will do and say anything if he believes he can steal a few votes. No matter what this does to his (non-existent for the sensible among us) credibility. Who lacks judgement and cannot keep cool when things are not going well. And in addition, is known to really like his whisky (too much some would say). And of course will always be remembered for his empty ”commitments” during his 2013 campaign. Especially his ”commitment”, for which he has not apologized as yet, that there will be NO bail in of bank depositors. Which of course happened, but only AFTER, Anastasiades’ ”in-laws” managed to spirit away over EUR 30 million to overseas banks a few weeks before that tragic event.. And the coup de grace – this idiot walked out of a possible settlement at Crans Montana, using his impossibly unrealistic demands for zero troops on day 1 of a settlement, all so because he believed that gifting 37% of his motherland to Turkey was a worthwhile price to pay for a second presidential stint,

    How can anyone with half a brain believe Anastasiades? How can we believe that a man so beholden to money and power actually is fit to run a country (even a joke half of a country such as this) for the benefit of ALL its citizens, and not just for his own self enrichment, and that of his family, friends and associates?

    Let us be brutally frank: this ”president” did nothing to improve the economy; all the positives and restructuring took place ONLY due to the presence of the Troika; and which are now being dismantled by this idiot as he dispenses largesse, always with our money, to all and sundry parasites, in his quest for votes. Anastasiades cannot claim any credit for the economy which will hit the skids in the near future again given his increased spending on public parasites salaries.

    If this charlatan is the ”best choice”, then we are in deeper trouble than we think.

    We cannot forgive him for what he did at Crans Montana; and especially for looking after his own pocket in using inside information for saving his family’s money in 2013 in taking it out just before the bail in; while the rest of the reasonable citizens in this mafia state lost their life long savings. And to rub salt into their wounds, Anastasiades claiming that his ”actions” saved the country!

    This commentator will certainly not legitimize this fraudulent charade, tho choice of a new ”capo de capi” of this mafia state, under the guise of ”democratic elections”. Certainly, when the choice facing us is as tragically stark and despicable as this, we can certainly forego our ”holy right” as these thieves keep telling us.

    For at the end of the day, with choices such as this, our slide towards becoming a failed, bankrupt and partitioned ”state” is assured.

    No matter who wins these ”elections”

    • Frustrated

      I have to say, Mr. Mavro, that your comment is definitely your ‘Finest Hour’ and is Churchillian in its delivery. The reality is that the ‘choice’ that we have is indeed no ‘choice’ at all.
      The title of this piece, ‘The least bad option is the best option’, just about sums up the sorry state of the nation.

      Perhaps the statement “Lions led by donkeys”, allegedly made by the German General Ludendorff in the context of the wastage of the lives of British Tommies by their commanders at the Battle of the Somme in 1916, applies to Cyprus. However, some would say that on the island it’s more a question of “donkeys led by donkeys”.

  • Gui Jun An

    Anastassiades is 73 years old; he does not have a time for long term interests. Nicholas does!

