Merkel, Macron to deepen Franco-German cooperation, strengthen EU

January 21st, 2018

Merkel, Macron to deepen Franco-German cooperation, strengthen EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday they wanted to deepen Franco-German cooperation and give the European Union a fresh push towards closer integration.

“We are doing that in order to bring the people in our countries even closer together. And we do it to give the whole of Europe a new boost, to make it even stronger,” Merkel said in a joint video podcast as the countries prepare to seal a new bilateral compact.

After meeting in Paris on Friday, Merkel and Macron talked up the prospect of agreeing reforms to the euro zone, saying they were committed to strengthening the bloc.

  • Banjo

    It doesn’t bother these two in the slightest that the peoples of Europe are against their imperialist dream.

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      They are determined to overcome people like you.

      • Banjo

        They are determined to overcome everyone.

        That’s what imperialism is.

        • Louis

          A la Erdogan?

        • Mr Magoo

          See it for what it is, not what you want it to be.

        • Arnt Otto Østlie

          Please replace imperialism with struggle to achieve co-operation between democratic nations.

          • Banjo

            Hmmm.

            I can’t remember them ever using the word cooperation, just words like “more integration” and “ever closer union”.

            They don’t want cooperation with Europe’s nations , they want to rule them.

            • Arnt Otto Østlie

              At the moment the member states of the EU are fairly unequal, and there is work needed to overcome some disparities.
              Consider for a moment that the US became disintegrated. Maybe California would be happy, but I don’t think so. The benefits of a UNITED States are too big.

              • Banjo

                So you are in favour of EU imperialism??

                • Arnt Otto Østlie

                  I am in favour of European co-operation. Whether it shall become as close as the US remains to be seen. The UK thought for a while that they did not like the way things are going and wanted to jump off the train. That, too, has had an impact on EU’s thinking, which is a positive, democratic effect. The UK may want to reconsider, wait and see.

                  • Arnt Otto Østlie

                    By the way, on the topic of imperialism, would you possibly be British?

                    • Banjo

                      I am yes. Who better to talk to about the dangers of imperialism. Only when you’ve tried it , can you really know what a bad idea it is……. perhaps the French don’t take history lessons.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      The French and Germans were also imperialists so they would know what it is and would seek to avoid it.

                  • Banjo

                    Wow really. Finally someone is brave enough to admit they support the United States of Europe.

                    But you must know that such a thing is impossible and the closer we are driven towards such a thing , the harder it will become for members to pull away from. Eventually military conflict will be the only method of escape.

                    Europe will be at war within 15 years.

                    Even the Russians couldn’t keep their empire together.

                    • Arnt Otto Østlie

                      People like Merkel and Macron are leaders, not dictators. You may be right that over time it may become harder to pull away. Please consider my comparison with the US above.

                    • Banjo

                      The US didn’t much care for being part of our empire. They are a single nation and an excellent example of what a bad idea the United States of Europe is.

                      Look how patriotic they are , to a man they unite behind their flag. Just imagine asking them to submit to foreign rule.

                    • Arnt Otto Østlie

                      Where would Cyprus be today without the support of the EU? Is Enosis with Greece a better alternative?
                      Also, what would the EU have become without the leadership of Germany, France and Britain?

                    • Banjo

                      I won’t dispute for a second that the EU has been and has done a lot of good in Europe , in many areas it continues to do very good things.

                      But forming an empire can only ever be bad , we have all of human history to tell us this.

                    • Arnt Otto Østlie

                      You did not comment on my comparison with the US, but I guess all in all that we have both explained sufficiently where we stand. Thank you for a sober debate.

                    • Banjo

                      Below.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              So you don’t think “more integration” and an “ever closer union” mean more cooperation?
              Seriously you are so blinkered on this subject you’re incapable of rational thought.

              • Banjo

                Wake up man , integration isn’t cooperating.
                To integrate means to join together ( a member state being swallowed up by the EU ) , cooperation means to help or assist.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            You’re wasting your time. Banjo is a bit like the Maybot currently running the UK. She has no idea what she is doing but believes if she keeps repeating the same mantra over and over again she’ll convince everyone she does know what she’s doing.
            Actually on that score give the British a slogan of no more than four words and they think they’ve acquired a world changing philosophy: “Strong but stable”:
            “Brexit means Brexit”, “No deal is better than a bad deal” (that’s more than four words but no a great deal smarter than the others)….just to cite some of the more recent ones

            • Arnt Otto Østlie

              Thank you, but it was quite amusing. Pity that I didn’t succeed in calling Monica and Kurtz on stage, too, they were lurking in the wings.

    • Louis

      Perhaps they should look to becoming despotic sultans?

    • Mr Magoo

      Everyone has the right to be stupid.
      But you’re abusing the privilege.

      • Banjo

        We’ve spoken about EU imperialism before and as you know I’ve spoken with others about it , but none of you have ever contradicted me or formed any sort of argument to show I’m wrong.

        Your reply here is the usual standard of response , I’m left in the sure knowledge that you all just accept your fate.

        • Arnt Otto Østlie

          Please see my reply to you below.

          • Banjo

            Is pooling more and more sovereignty into a central power cooperation ?

            What about when the process is complete in 2025 , will the nations that have disappeared have been cooperating?

            • Gipsy Eyes

              Just out of interest, all those nations and people who were under the European empires of the 19th and early 20th centuries, did they all lose their identity, culture and aspirations for sovereignty and national self determination. You see if they had, then the European imperialist empires would still be around, wouldn’t they.
              You would do well to remember that some of the members of the EU were once colonies of imperialist powers and I would imagine they would find your ignorant rants about their gullibility quite offensive. As a British Cypriot I certainly find you offensive insofar as you think I’m stupid enough, having got rid of the British to enter into another relationship where my country would be subservient to another! But hold on Cyprus is part of the EU, so how can it be subservient to itself?
              There’s no logic to your argument!

        • Gipsy Eyes

          I’ve contradicted you every time and you still haven’t defined imperialism because you have no idea what it is!

          • Banjo

            You’ve not contradicted me once , the only reply you can ever muster , is to claim I don’t know what it means ….. see above.

            Imperialism means to extend ones power across other territories….. or to put it another way , exactly what the EU are doing.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      The EU is not imperialist! You don’t know what you are talking about and are just repeating the nonsense you pick from the right wing tabloids in the UK.

