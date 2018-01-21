Neophytou says ‘envious’ of the affection women of Cyprus have for the president

January 21st, 2018 Cyprus 21 comments

Averof Neophytou

Disy leader Averof Neophytou said on Sunday he was envious of the ‘big love’ that President Nicos Anastasiades enjoys from the women of Cyprus.

Neophytou was speaking at an event organised by Godisy, the women’s wing of the ruling party.

“I would like to thank the women of Cyprus who have sent a clear message today… how the path of stability and security will be enhanced with the women of Cyprus at the forefront,” he said.

“But to tell you something, for the 32 years I have been close to Mr Anastasiades, I sincerely tell you I have never envied him… today, however, I was jealous of the big love he enjoys from the women of Cyprus… but I also have my Maria.” he added.

  • Costas Apacket

    I can’t help but wonder if ‘his Maria’ is his wife, his mistress or his blow up doll?

  • EGB

    Averof is one of the smarter ones, there are two ways to look at his comments. ‘For the 32 years I have been close to Mr Anastasiades, I sincerely tell you I have never envied him’ read the ‘close’ as ‘in the proximity’ and that might not be too far from the truth on a personal level, of course Averof would love to be President needless to say. And then ‘… but I also have my Maria’, well Anastasiades is also married, what is he saying there?

  • Roberto

    Anastasiades is a good man.

  • Neroli

    Yuk! How sick making !

  • HighTide

    There are educated and independent women who vote according to their conscience. For all others there are only three choices:
    1) the candidates’ good looks
    2) follow hubby’s choice
    3) vote the opposite

    • anastasia

      There’s a fourth category…

      • HighTide

        ???

        • anastasia

          Easy to guess!

  • Veritas

    It must be his ”respect” for women by including them in his Government, in DISY and in his organisation in general.
    As for Mr Neophytou, he’s just another poor puppet politician.

  • Frustrated

    This is so cringe-makingly dreadful. It defies belief that an apparently seasoned politician could make such a remark and compound his syrupy nonsense by bringing his wife into the equation as an afterthought.

    Yuk, yuk and yuk again…….

  • almostbroke

    Now that’s what I d call ‘asskissing ‘ at it’s worse ! Does he need a flashlight he is so far up the President s ass !

  • Kyrenia

    I could never understand women!

    • Daenerys Reddy

      You’re not alone. Neither could Albert Einstein and he was brainier than most of us.

  • John Henry

    Don’t speak for all Averof; my woman of Cyprus and her sisters think, correctly I may add, Nic’s a cowardly puppet with Russian strings hanging out of his backside. That said, of all the cowardly two faced lying sacks of dung applying for the job he is the least smelly.

    • plexor

      “Don’t speak for all Averof”

      You are fully right. The trick is in my opinion, that Averof principially lies and then multiplies his lie/fake by saying “women of Cyprus (all)” and this into the micros.

      In my opinion, Averof is an absolutely shamless hypocrite and liar – just telling from what he believes, that it give the most votes. And he seems to be a “kiss-ass”, as he does it in above case for Anastasiadis.

  • Guest

    Patronising or what?

  • Cydee

    Lol – must be the aftershave he uses…

    • plexor

      or the hypocrisy. As CY politicians are extreme liars, it can also be a pure lie from Neophytou to suggerate, women would like Anastasiadis, so that a few more faked women vote for him next week.

    • Barry White

      L`Eau de Grouse gets them every time.

      • SuzieQ

        Now, now—you’re treading on thin ice again. I think our president is a total sweetheart (and I tell porkies).

    • almostbroke

      Maybe it’s his hair dye !!!!

