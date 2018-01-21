Neophytou says ‘envious’ of the affection women of Cyprus have for the president

Disy leader Averof Neophytou said on Sunday he was envious of the ‘big love’ that President Nicos Anastasiades enjoys from the women of Cyprus.

Neophytou was speaking at an event organised by Godisy, the women’s wing of the ruling party.

“I would like to thank the women of Cyprus who have sent a clear message today… how the path of stability and security will be enhanced with the women of Cyprus at the forefront,” he said.

“But to tell you something, for the 32 years I have been close to Mr Anastasiades, I sincerely tell you I have never envied him… today, however, I was jealous of the big love he enjoys from the women of Cyprus… but I also have my Maria.” he added.