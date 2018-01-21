Police to launch seat-belt campaign from Monday

January 21st, 2018 Cyprus 7 comments

Police to launch seat-belt campaign from Monday

The use of seatbelts, in the front and the back will be the focus of the police force’s first road safety campaign of the year, which will start on Monday and run until January 28.

According to a police statement, the campaign is part of efforts to reduce the number of fatal traffic accidents on the island.

For the duration of the campaign special attention will be given to the use of seat belts in the back seats as their use in the back is much lower than in front seats, the police said. Checks will also be made to ensure small children are in baby seats.

  • David Grimmett

    How often do we see the police driving past motorists without seat belts on / using their mobile phone whilst driving / parking dangerously all over the place / driving vehicles with wide wheels or heightened by two feet or more (hope I never have an accident involving one of these, because I know I would be the dead person)? This shouldn’t be a week long campaign. It should be in the normal course of policing, but then, in Paphos, it takes Nicosia police to enforce the law!!!

  • Cousin Jack

    Just for the week then…………….and back to normal on 29th! What an absolute joke is this poor benighted island. Not to worry, we’re Cyprooos and we know best!

  • Sam

    Whenever I see children without seat belts in the cars, happily jumping up and down, I simply assume they’re the runts of the litter and therefore expendable. Otherwise, their parents must be terminally stupid.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    instead of: “the police force’s first road safety campaign of the year”; wouldn’t it be better if they would announce: the police force’s first full year of an all-encompassing road safety campaign?

  • Graham

    These should not be week long campaigns but all year enforcement along with all the other driving issuea we see daily.

    • JS Gost

      Or as most developed countries call it, a policeman’s daily duty.

  • almostbroke

    All very noble but a waste of time and energy !

