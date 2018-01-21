Wozniacki gallops into Melbourne quarter-finals, Navarro outlasts Kontaveit

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki needed only a shade over an hour to book a quarter-final spot at the Australian Open as she thrashed Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3 6-0 on Sunday.

The Dane dropped a mere six points in the second set as she overwhelmed her 19th-seeded opponent to reach the last eight here for the first time since 2012.

Rybarikova actually gained the first break of serve in the third game but Wozniacki soon settled into her rhythm and broke back immediately before taking control.

Such was Wozniacki’s confidence she even produced a between the legs ‘tweener’ during the first set and although it did not win her the point it summed up her mood.

“I think you can tell my confidence is pretty good, I was pretty proud of that,” the 27-year-old, who could reclaim the world number one spot next for the first time in six years, said on a muggy Rod Laver Arena.

“I’ve tried a few in practice but usually make a fool out of myself.”

The twice grand slam runner-up will face Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in the next round.

A. Kontaveit vs C. Suárez Navarro 1-2 (6-4,4-6,6-8)

Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro became the first player through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open as she dug herself out of a hole to beat Estonian Anett Kontaveit 4-6 6-4 8-6 on Sunday.

Kontaveit was bidding to reach the last eight of a grand slam for the first time and the 22-year-old had victory in her grasp when she took the first set and broke twice to lead 4-1 in the second set on a muggy day alongside the Yarra river.

Unseeded Suarez Navarro was given heart when Kontaveit double-faulted to hand one break of serve back and the 29-year-old stormed back to take the second set.

The deciding set was a real battle and Kontaveit again looked like closing it out when she broke at 4-4 but she faltered and was broken as she served for the match.

Suarez Navarro enjoyed an outrageous slice of luck when Kontaveit served to stay in the match at 6-7, striking a forehand that hit the net tape twice before wobbling over to give her a second match point.

She missed that one but on her third opportunity Kontaveit smacked a forehand long to send Suarez Navarro into the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the third time where she will face either second seed Caroline Wozniacki or Magdalena Rybarikova.

Other results:

E.Mertens vs P. Martić 2-0 (7-6,7-5)