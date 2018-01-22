Abbas wins EU backing for Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem

January 22nd, 2018 Europe, Middle East, World 55 comments

European High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Brussels

The European Union’s foreign policy chief assured President Mahmoud Abbas at a meeting in Brussels on Monday that the EU supported his ambition to have East Jerusalem as capital of a Palestinian state.

Abbas in return repeated his call for East Jerusalem as capital as he urged the EU member nations to recognise a state of Palestine immediately, arguing that this would not disrupt negotiations with Israel on a peace settlement for the region.

Federica Mogherini, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel, called on those involved in the process to speak and act “wisely”, with a sense of responsibility.

Abbas made no reference to Trump’s move on Jerusalem or to comments on the issue made on Monday in Jerusalem by US Vice President Mike Pence.

  • NadavKatz

    Looking at the photograph, clearly, the woman is in love with the man. The question is, how can such a woman act objectively based on facts and rationality when the hormones take over….??

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Abbas has not won anything from the EU: the way the “backing” is phrased in the article shows that that EU lip service has always existed but has not resulted in a concrete change on the ground. The reason: the EU is far too scared of Israel (the antisemitism threat & the Holocaust whine) and of the US (economic blackmail).

    • Really?

      The “Holocaust Whine”? Would you care to elaborate on that?

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        The hypocritical & cynical use of the Holocaust as a tool to stop all discussion that does not suit the Zionists, and to allow them to squeeze everything they want out of the rest of the world, even though they never cared about the Holocaust victims.

        • NadavKatz

          Why shouldn’t evil be exposed?

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            Evil should be exposed at any time, I fully support that. But that exposing should not become a tool for blackmail, which is sadly what it has become in the hands of the Zionists because they have nothing else to justify their purely racist political ideology.

            • Really?

              It seems like Paranam Kid your criticism of Israel quickly devolves into antisemitc tropes. is that you, PK?

              • Plasma Dawn

                Yes, of course it is Paranam Kid/Anansi Tori and, before too long, it will be some other pseudonym. He couldn’t disguise his style, pet peeves, obsessions, phrases, even spelling mistakes if his life depended on it.

            • Evergreen

              This I agree.

        • Really?

          This trope you are wheeling out: “zionists using the Holocaust to stop all discussion, and make demands on the rest of the world” is a notorious antisemitic stereotype you are using.

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            Please explain what is antisemitic about it.

            • Plasma Dawn

              Almost anything coming from you regarding Israel is antisemitic. Just under this article, your reference to “Holocaust whine” was an expression about very real and sincere lamentations over horrible and tragic events in Jewish and world history which only despicable and contemptible people can cheapen as “whine” — antisemites notably among them.

              • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                I made it very clear that the whining I referred to above is done by the Zionists, an extremely conservative, racist group that has absolutely nothing to do with Judaism at all, but which has instrumentalised a religion for its own (Zionists’) nefarious ends. Whining about the Holocaust by the Zionists in general & Israel specifically happens all the time.

                The real Holocaust survivors who are in Israel are living in extremely dire conditions because the state gives them almost nothing, despite having received billions from Germany for that precise purpose. There are even Holocaust survivors who left Israel & went back to Germany, the country of their most horrific experiences, because they are treated decently there, in contrast to Israel.

                So can you please explain to me what is antisemitic about exposing a certain behaviour by a group, a racist group at that, no less.

                As for your 1st sentence, please explain that too because I have not exactly posted lots of comments here, so perhaps you would care to quote 1 or 2 examples of antisemitic remarks I made, and explain what is antisemitic about them.

                • Plasma Dawn

                  You claim that the whining you referred to previously was done by the Zionists, yet in the same breath you say it is also done by the other Jews/Israelis: Whining about the Holocaust by the Zionists in general & Israel specifically happens all the time. Israel and Zionists are not one and the same, although it may all be a big blur to you. Make up you mind, you can’t have it both ways.

                  You have posted lots of comments here, hundreds of them, all rife with bile, hatred, obscenities, slurs, and derogatory remarks thrown at Jews, Israelis, and Israel. I will not bother to print examples as both you, I, and the rest of the regular CM commenters know exactly what I am talking about. And you are not fooling anyone by hiding under your unpronounceable pseudonym. Its was so much easier to pronounce Paranam Kid or Anansi Tori just a few short weeks ago.

                  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                    Dear Plasma Dawn, I don’t know how they did it, but Panam Kid and Anasi Tori gave you a real neurosis, every other reply to me you mention them. It seems to me that your neurosis is about to turn into a psychosis – be careful. Be that as it may, let’s get 1 thing straight: as #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^% I have not insulted you, nor lacked respect, nor insulted any ethnic group. If I am wrong please correct me.

                    And with your incessant rants about my identity, about which you have no information that proves beyond a shade of doubt who I am, you are only polluting the threads because they don’t add any value to the discussion. Furthermore, how is my identity relevant other than to satisfy your curious pleasure of ad hominem attacks? I suggest you stop those too.

                    Now, if you don’t mind, let’s get back to the discussion, and answer my questions please, as uncomfortable as those questions may be.

                    As for Israel, there are genuine Jews living there, religious & secular, and there are Zionists. So, I agree, Israel and the Zionists are not one and the same. Unfortunately, the latter are running the country, and it is the country that is doing the whining, as well as the Zionists outside the country.

                    So I repeat my question: can you please explain to me what is antisemitic about exposing a certain behaviour by a group, a racist group at that, no less.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      No one in Israel, Zionist or not, is doing any whining. Whether one is a Zionist or not, mentioning or lamenting about what happened in the Holocaust can never be called “whining” except by one or more of the following: those who deny or downplay the Holocaust, those who cannot comprehend its magnitude and impact on Jewish and world history, or those who are haters and antisemites.

                      Furthermore, you mustn’t have heard of the expression “once bitten, twice shy” or you would have understood why the Jews, whether they are Zionists or not, have a collective Holocaust trauma and a resolve to never be led like sheep to slaughter again. This attitude is further reinforced by more than 7 decades of terrorism, existential wars between Israel and its neighbors, overt threats by Palestinians and Arab states to “throw the Jews into the sea”, a Hamas Charter openly calling for the Israel’s destruction and advocating violent means for achieving a Palestinian state, and Iranian explicit threats against Israel. The utter destruction and the slaughter of the innocent in Syria and Northern Iraq would look like Disney World if Israel’s enemies are ever to gain the upper hand and defeat it in the battlefield. So why shouldn’t there be a fear of a second Holocaust and why do you disparage and belittle it?

                    • Evergreen

                      With all due respect, I would like to mention that no sane person indèed can or will ever try to negate the magnitude of the tragedy -“holocaust” ,but past is past and somehow Israel has her strong feet now. With this “Present”life, Israel also needs to behave . The current excitement about Jerusalem and a third rate shiwbiz speech by Israel leader in UNSC and dancing on the shoulders of USA and a brutal policy for palestine by Israel are uncalled for and extremely disgraceful actions.

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      Apart from the fact that that collective Holocaust trauma, and whatever threats made to Israel, Israel does not have the right to do to the Palestinians what it has been doing. The justification: the Holocaust.

                      “A tragedy perpetrated on the Jewish people during WW2 is made to justify an occupation that violates international law. The Jews have been sinned against, the reasoning seems to run, so now it is the turn of Israel to sin against the Arabs. If the Jews do not engage in violent, pre-emptive “self-defence;’ the logic continues, then they will face another extermination.”

                      But with al your waffle, you still have not answered my question: can you please explain to me what is antisemitic about exposing a certain behaviour by a group, a racist group at that, no less.

                      I guess the reason is that you cannt answer the question & that therefore that term “antisemitism” was, once again, misused to try to shut me up.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      No one is trying to shut you up, it is a free country. There is a world of difference between silencing and exposing someone. Your disparaging comments about the Holocaust in connection with Zionists and Israel were a dead giveaway for antisemitism just as someone else’s disparaging comments about “Nakba whining” would be a dead giveaway for anti-Palestinian sentiments.

            • Really?

              Your characterization of an entire people’s tragedy as being used cynically by ‘zionists’ is fully in line with the supposed character of the ‘perfidious Jew’ which is a central antisemitic theme. Your attempt to disguise this by using the term ‘zionist’ instead of Jew is not fooling anyone.

              • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                Like your colleagues you are trying to conflate Judaism & Zionism, but it is a transparent attempt. So please explain what is antisemitic about exposing a nefarious manipulation of a trauma for other ends.

    • NadavKatz

      Anti-Semitism is, sadly, a reality of which the EU countries can’t get rid of; and, it is a reality that is only intensifying with the amalgamation of classic anti-Semites in Europe operating alongside “progressive” anti-Jewish racists and 7th-century-based Islamists.

      Europe, it appears, is saturated with to its neck in this cesspool of anti-Semitism.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Explain to us please what is so antisemitic about East Jerusalem being the capital of a Palestinian state. Jerusalem is not a person, so how can the allocation represent antisemitism?

        • NadavKatz

          Neither the State of Israel nor its capital, Jerusalem, are situated in Europe. Europe has no moral right to stick its nose into the internal affairs of the single and tiny national home of the Jewish people, and to hunt down its citizens again. Europe has done enough damage to us, Jews, over the centuries. It is driven by deeply rooted anti-Semitism that Europe continues to go after Jews, including those who survived the worst calamity which Europeans brought upon the Jewish people. Enough is enough!

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            You are not answering my question: Explain to us please what is so antisemitic about East Jerusalem being the capital of a Palestinian state.

            • Plasma Dawn

              Whatever NadavKatz’s answer will be, translate it to: Jerusalem is mine, mine, mine, mine, alone and I’m not sharing it with anyone!

          • NuffSaid

            You are truly an offensive and odious individual. The USA also has no moral right to poke its nose into the affairs of the Palestinians.

    • Plasma Dawn

      There is no “Holocaust whine” just as there is no Armenian whine over their Holocaust or Palestinian whine over their Nakba (the tragedy of the 1948 Palestinian exodus). They are all very real and sincere lamentations over horrible and tragic events which only despicable and contemptible people can cheapen as “whine”.

    • Evergreen

      You are never happy. Always grumbling. Your comments remind me “The Secret Diary of A Grumpy Old Woman”. What some balanced mind can see- there is some positive movement and considering the lethal and heinous fundamentalist governance in Israel and their majority of settlers in Israel, and considering the unconditional love by USA, these small steps are fine and remember every long journey starts from small steps. Do not forget the fact that after Yassir , Palestine is suffering mainly because of absence of some sincere and intelligent leadership too.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Small steps? The EU has not made Israel move on 1 single issue for the past 50 years, and please correct me if I am wrong with this statement.

        So a few nice words are very easy to pronounce, but they are meaningless if they are not backed up with actions. And if there is 1 entity in the world that has the leverage to get Israel to make significant moves, and I mean sgnificant, over a short period of time, it is the EU. Again, if I am rong with this statement please correct me.

        • Evergreen

          rong?😯

    • Evergreen

      Whatever backing or patting,Palestine has got from EU and is getting and will be getting , it is to palestine-not to Abbas.Abbas has contributed nothing to palestinian politics. I m worried about leadership aspect. Firstly, you need to find out a leader for them now as Israel definitely got a crooked most man in Israel as their leader who can play any game on any tune for his people. Have you ever thought to replace Abbas?

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        The “backing” was given by Mogherini to Abbas, the article states that quite clearly. I agree that the Palestinians desperately need a new leader; furthermore, Abbas should be tried for high treason and for abetting mass murder by Israel, he should be locked up for the rest of his days & th keys thrown away.

        A new leader does not appoint himself, he gets elected or appointed.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Abbas abetting mass murder by Israel? On which planet of Jupiter?

        • Evergreen

          Abbas is not smart. But he is not an evil also.

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            If cooperating with Israel against his own people, which in my book = treason, is not evil, then we have very different views on what constitutes good & evil. Have a nice day.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    Rightfully,the Palestinians and the Israelis have both made their intentions clear,to have Jerusalem as their capital city.Two question will then be raised.Will Jerusalem be another divided capital like Nicosia?
    What will then be the status of the Armenian Quarter and the Christian Quarter.The Palestinians always regard the Jerusalem Armenians as ‘our brothers’. Does that leave the other christian denominations who make up the Christian Quarter stateless?

    • NadavKatz

      Of the more than 3,000 years of Jerusalem’s history only 19 of them – between 1948 and 1967 – saw the city divided. There is no intention what-so-ever on the part of anyone in the State of Israel to divide the city again, it being the capital city of the State of Israel and has been the capital city of the Jewish people for all of these thousands of years. Your questions, in other words, are academic at best.

      • Nazaret Shamlian

        Thanks Bibi.

        • NadavKatz

          No, my name is Nadav Katz and I think I reflect the thoughts of the vast majority of Jews, in and out of the State of Israel.

          • Plasma Dawn

            Yes, you may think you reflect the thoughts of the vast majority of Jews, in and out of the State of Israel, but you do not. You only reflect the thoughts of 100% of ultranationalistic Jews, in and out of the State of Israel.

            • NadavKatz

              Perhaps if you viewed the speeches at the Knesset prior to Pence’s speech you too would realize who supports what. Left right and center at the Knesset were so appreciative for what Trump announced. Whether you like it or not, this is reality.

              • Plasma Dawn

                Whatever happens at the Knesset does not necessarily reflect thoughts of the vast majority of Jews in and out of the State of Israel — especially the views of those out of Israel. For instance, the vast majority of Jews in and out of the State of Israel are for the separation of church and state in a secular Israel free of the religious laws and regulations shoved down everybody’s throats by the religious minority. Have you seen that happening? Also American Jews overwhelmingly back a two-state solution with a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem (72% vs. 28%).

      • Plasma Dawn

        …and of the more than 3,000 years of Jerusalem’s history, for the last two millennia (until 1967) the city was not ruled by the Jews, nor was it the capital of a Jewish state.

        • Evergreen

          Jerusalem is the only-the only one religious place on earth which is holy to three major religions. Sane politicians and leaders could use it to bring all three religions somehow at some point where they would tolerate each other decently. A very sad fact is that this holy place is being used for more negative
          politics .

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      What’s wrong with a divided city housing 2 capitals? It works well for Nicosia, so why not for Jerusalem? The international community backs a Jerusalem housing 2 capitals, but the Zionists spin their own nonsense to counter that & flout the will of the international community. That is nothing new either.

  • NadavKatz

    Neither Europe nor any other party will determine the outcome of peace talks but the parties: The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the State of Israel.

    Sadly, Mahmoud Abbas continues with his negation of the very existence of a Jewish people, this people’s historic and legal affinity to the Jewish homeland, and this people’s right to exercise the universally accepted right of all peoples, the right of national self-determination and independence. This is certainly not a basis on which peace talks can proceed.

    And, in the absence of peace talks, Palestinianism, of which Abbas is its latest leader, after Haj, Amin al-Husseini, Ahmad Shuqeiri and Yasser Arafat, will continue to fade away, enabling Jews and Arabs of the country to finally rid themselves of this deadly and destructive force and usher better days of peace, security, dignity and prosperity for all, Arabs and Jews alike.

    • Really?

      Indeed, his latest speech for the PLO was an eye-opener as he spewed his real thoughts on Israel.

  • Evergreen

    A great news for believers in humanity.

  • Douglas

    EU opinion carry so much weight,I think not.

    • NadavKatz

      The more one hears European utter the mantra “two-state solution” the more such a mantra souds, when comes form the mouths of Europeans, as a new version of the “final solution” and this will no longer pass among us, Jews, after we have committed to never be delivered to the slaughter houses like silent sheep.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Why is a two-state solution a new version of the final solution? If anything, a one-state solution would be the absolute end of Israel as we know it.

        • NadavKatz

          The alternative to a “two-state solution” is not a “one-state solution” of course.

          • Plasma Dawn

            Enlighten us, please. What is the alternative then?

  • Really?

    Abbas may very well find the EU inclined to pay the terrorist salaries when the US ceases to do so, but I am skeptical as to whether they will recognize his wished-for state, the bulk of which is run by Hamas and Israel.

