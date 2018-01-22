‘Billionaire bonanza’ driving huge global inequality: Oxfam

January 22nd, 2018

The annual report by Oxfam found that the number of billionaires rose at a rate of one every two days between March 2016 and March 2017

Four out of every five dollars of wealth generated in 2017 ended up in the pockets of the richest one percent, while the poorest half of humanity got nothing, a report published by Oxfam found on Monday.

As global political and business leaders gather for this week’s World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the charity’s report highlights a global system that rewards the super-rich and neglects the poor.

It found that 3.7 billion people who make up the poorest half of the world saw no increase in their wealth in 2017, while 82 per cent of the wealth generated last year went to the richest one per cent of the global population.

“(It) reveals how our economies are rewarding wealth rather than the hard work of millions of people,” Winnie Byanyima, Oxfam’s executive director, told Reuters Television.

“The few at the top get richer and richer and the millions at the bottom are trapped in poverty wages.”

Byanyima blamed “tax dodging” as a major cause of global inequality and urged leaders to clamp down on tax havens and plough money into education, healthcare and jobs for young people.

In particular, Byanyima criticised US President Donald Trump, who is attending the World Economic Forum, for creating “a cabinet of billionaires” and implementing tax legislation that she said rewarded the super-rich, not ordinary Americans.

The annual report by Oxfam found that the number of billionaires rose at a rate of one every two days between March 2016 and March 2017, while in the United States the three richest people own the same wealth as the poorest half of the population.

Oxfam said that women workers were worst hit by global inequality as they consistently earn less than men and usually have lower paid and more insecure forms of work.

The World Economic Forum has previously estimated that it would take 217 years before women earn as much as men and have equal representation in the workplace.

According to the 2017 Forbes rich list, the five richest people on the planet are all men – from Microsoft’s Bill Gates, to veteran investor Warren Buffett, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, Inditex founder Amancio Ortega and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

“The economic model is not working at all,” Oxfam report co-author, Iñigo Macías Aymar, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “The way this wealth is being distributed we are really worried, it’s being concentrated in fewer hands.”

Oxfam called for all workers to receive a minimum living wage, the elimination of the gender pay gap and tougher rules to crackdown on tax avoidance.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    It will never fail to amaze me how an 80/20 incidence of inequality of wealth can be mentioned and the right wing sycophants come rushing out to defend this injustice by either attacking the messenger or else justifying this criminal situation by asserting it’s “unequal world” where it seems the inequality in wealth, reflects the inequality of people. That is the super rich are 4 times better than or superior to the poor. In a world of democratic governments this injustice exists because some of the morons below have been given the vote and the best they can do with that vote is carry on propping up the socio-political and economic system that allows some to hoard billions in offshore bank accounts while their fellow human beings and very often their compatriots can’t get enough to eat or put a roof over their heads.
    To be fair, some of the super rich, like Bill Gates do give money to charities and foundations to help the poor whereas the sycophants below do not have the capacity to even produce a charitable thought.

  • 9X23

    Oxfam is more of a left wing political organisation than a charity.

  • Monica

    How much do Oxfam pay their top committee members ? ….
    (More than they have needs to personally spend or have legitimately earned ?) !
    Where are the charitable funds being spent ? … on what ? … with what oversight & control ? … and what tangible, & sustainable, benefits can be seen for the poor recipients ?

  • Banjo

    There is great inequality in the world because humanity is greatly unequal.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    ‘It found that 3.7 billion people who make up the poorest half of the world saw no increase in their wealth in 2017’

    Well, it’s a market driven work we live in. Had they worked hard and smart enough, they’d too be amongst the 1%. Yes, an expanding 1% that stays at 1%. It’s quantum.

    No? It’s a rigged game? For real??

  • Gui Jun An

    Planet of the apes and 1984 at the same time…

